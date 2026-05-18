DC’s Best Batgirl Is Officially Coming to the Absolute Universe

The Absolute Universe, at its core, is here to reimagine our favorite DC superheroes. Its main goal is to break the heroes down to their barest essentials and change everything about their circumstances. The heroes are still the same people, but their world and characteristics look totally different. Absolute Batman has been the forerunner in this department. The Dark Knight is a working-class, rebellious hero who’s going up against the corrupt system that the Joker uses to rule Gotham with an iron grip. His allies and enemies are all mixed up. Some of his worst villains are his closest friends, and the Robins, his greatest partners, are his most dangerous enemies. Most of Batman’s mythos has been totally reimagined.

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However, there’s one major piece of Batman’s history that has yet to appear. Even with the Joker, the Robins, Alfred, and even Harley Quinn taking center stage, we’ve yet to see an Absolute Batgirl. Well, finally, that’s changing. In a recent interview with Absolute Batman writer and architect Scott Snyder on the ComicPop Returns YouTube channel, Snyder confirmed that the best Batgirl is coming to the Absolute Universe. Absolute Cassandra Cain is coming soon, but the real question isn’t when, but where.

Absolute Batgirl Is on Her Way, But in Which Series?

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Snyder confirmed that Cass was coming soon. Given that in the same interview he also mentioned an idea for Damian that wouldn’t see fruition until 2027, we can assume that soon means sometime this year. Interestingly, though, he specifically said that he won’t confirm where Cass is debuting, saying that fans would have to read all the Absolute titles to catch when she shows up. The fact that he said this at all practically screams that she won’t debut in Absolute Batman, but we can make a pretty good guess that she’ll drop in the pages of another Batman-related title. Specifically, my money is on her appearing in Absolute Catwoman.

Snyder is co-writer on the first six issues of Absolute Catwoman alongside Che Grayson, although he said that he’s practically hands off and only helping tie it to Batman. The premise is that Selina is the world’s greatest thief, practically having all the gear and money as the mainline Batman, even fitted with her own Cat-Cave, but is looking to retire. Obviously, something goes wrong, and she goes on the run. Selina finding an Absolute version of Cass is an incredible way to introduce her. Either Selina finds this broken girl, or Cass is sent to bring her down, given that she’s trained to be one of the world’s greatest assassins. Selina has always adopted strays, and who’s more of a stray than Cass?

Snyder said that Catwoman returns to Absoltue Batman later this year, which would be the perfect chance to bring Cass over from one title to the other. We already have most of the Bat-Family introduced, with Cass and Batwoman being the only core members not included. She’s definitely going to join Batman’s side eventually, and the most natural way for that to happen, if she shows up in a different book, is for her to kick open the world of Absolute Catwoman.

Where do you think Absolute Cass is most likely to debut?