10 Most Powerful Mutants in Marvel Comics, Ranked

One of the key parts of the Marvel Universe is the existence of Homo Superior, aka mutants. This subspecies of humanity is born with the X-Gene, which confers a wide array of abilities. Many of these mutants join the superhero team, the X-Men, to defend the rest of mutantkind from villains and persecution; others actively seek to assert their advantageous powers over homo sapiens; while still others, the majority, seek to live in peace. And some are just nuts. What power the X-Gene provides a mutant is almost purely the luck of the draw. Mutants can be divided into several categories based on power and potential. Omega-Level mutants are the strongest of them all.

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Mutants can be born with any number of different powers. Some can shoot lasers from their eyes, while others have three faces. In contrast, Omega-Level mutants possess godlike powers and virtually infinite potential, making them practically unstoppable. And yet, even among these many Omega-Level mutants, a few stand above them all with their sheer power. Such power will sometimes lead these mutants to madness. Among the millions of mutants spread across the globe are some of the mightiest beings in the multiverse. Whether they use their powers for good or evil, these are the most powerful members of mutantkind.

10) Isca

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Among the mutants of the long-lost nation of Arakki, their mightiest warrior is undoubtedly Isca the Unbeatable. The sister-in-law to Apocalypse, Isca, more than lives up to her title, as her mutant ability is to always win. Whether through enhancing her body or manipulating probability itself, Isca will win any battle, contest, or election without fail. She’s even immune to power negation abilities, making her practically untouchable. If Isca’s on the losing side of a war, her ability will cause her to switch over to the winning side instinctively. Even though there are loopholes in Isca’s win-streak ability, in general, it has allowed her to claim victory over countless powerful opponents for thousands of years and has yet to be outright defeated.

9) Hope Summers

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Literally described as the mutant messiah, Hope Summers brought mutantkind back from the brink of extinction. The child of the omnipotent Phoenix Force, Hope can manipulate mutant powers. With this power, she can mimic, enhance, or erase other mutants’ abilities. When she copies a mutant’s power, she can enhance it to its full capacity and with complete control. She can also copy multiple mutants’ powers at once. With her power-manipulating abilities and her connection to the Phoenix Force, Hope has resurrected mutants, globally restored the X-Gene after the events of House of M, and saved the Phoenix Force from the brink of death.

8) Proteus

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The son of the X-Men’s ally Moria Mactaggert, Proteus is a mutant so powerful that no physical body can contain him for long. Born with immense psionic abilities, Proteus’ body was destroyed, and he began to exist as a being of pure energy. Having been driven mad by the experience, Proteus must possess people to survive. However, his overwhelming power eventually destroys his host, and he must move to another body. Proteus is a reality warper who can read minds, manipulate matter, resurrect the dead, create life, teleport, and make force fields. Although usually Proteus’s effects are limited by range, with concentration, he can expand his range to multiple areas on Earth simultaneously, different dimensions, and even higher planes of existence.

7) Monarch

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Monarch may be the oldest brother of the superheroes Captain Britain and Psylocke, but his mutant abilities drove him mad with power and made him a tyrannical villain. As an Omega-Level mutant, he possesses the ability to perceive and manipulate quantum strings, which are the invisible threads that compose all of reality. This ability lets Monarch warp reality with a thought. Even more impressively, he can create new timelines in which he has complete control over life, death, time, and space, like a god. Limited only by his imagination, Monarch gave and took away people’s powers, summoned interdimensional monsters, warped people’s bodies and minds, and resurrected the dead. He’s even stronger now that he’s mastered sorcery as well.

6) Legion

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The long-lost son of Professor X, Legion, is as powerful as he is mentally unstable. Legion possesses the ability to permanently give himself new superpowers on the fly with no upper limit. As of now, Legion has over 200 Omega-Level mutant abilities, including telepathy, telekinesis, super-strength, energy constructs, time travel, shapeshifting, cloning, gravity manipulation, and reality warping. The biggest drawback is that each new superpower comes with a split personality in control of the ability. These personalities range from timid to genocidal. Legion and all of his personalities have used their powers to rewrite the universe, defeat cosmic elder gods, manifest futuristic armies, and create a pocket universe.

5) X-Man

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Another mutant messiah figure, X-Man, is a genetically engineered offspring of Cyclops and Jean Grey. He was created on Earth-295 by an alternate version of Mr. Sinister, who sought to create the pinnacle of mutantkind. The villain succeeded beyond measure, as after X-Man traveled to the main Marvel Universe, he quickly demonstrated his godlike abilities. Described as the most powerful psionic in the multiverse, X-Man can manipulate matter at the subatomic level, read and control the minds of billions of people simultaneously, create energy constructs, stop time, exist outside of reality, resurrect the dead, destroy planets, and restore his body even if it’s completely vaporized. At his peak, X-Man can rewrite history and even create entirely new universes that he has complete command over.

4) Storm

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As far back as her first appearance, Storm has been mistaken for a goddess. However, nowadays, such a title is no longer an exaggeration. All manner of weather is Storm’s to command, including earthquakes, hailstorms, tornadoes, hurricanes, and blizzards on a global scale, along with intergalactic phenomena like solar winds and cosmic storms. Additionally, her divine heritage, combined with her becoming the avatar of the omnipotent Eternity, has led Storm to ascend to actual godhood and take on the titles of the Goddess of Thunder and the Avatar of Life. Now possessing near infinite power, Storm has manipulated the energy of millions of stars, sealed a rift in spacetime, battled the Phoenix Force, and defeated multiversal and omnipotent deities like Infinity and the Black Winter.

3) Matthew Malloy

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It takes a lot for Professor X to deem a person to be too dangerous to exist, but Matthew Malloy is one of the very few exceptions. Described as a match for Franklin Richards, Scarlet Witch, and Jean Grey, Matthew is an all-powerful reality warper. He possesses infinite power over life, death, time, space, and reality, all of which he can reshape on a whim. Unfortunately, Matthew had no control over his vast power and threatened to destroy the universe by mistake. Eventually, he proved to be so powerful and dangerous that the heroes Tempus and Professor X went back in time to ensure that Matthew’s parents never met so that he would never exist.

2) Mad Jim Jaspers

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Sir James Jaspers may have positioned himself as an anti-mutant politician, but in truth, he’s one of the most powerful and dangerous mutants in the multiverse. Mad Jim Jaspers possesses nearly unrivaled reality-warping powers, effortlessly controlling time, space, and reality with a thought. Having gone insane from such unlimited power, Mad Jim Jaspers began using his gifts to corrupt and distort different universes’ laws of physics to the point that they’re beyond recognition. The corruption of these universes is so catastrophic that it threatened to spread to other universes if left unchecked, like a multiversal cancer. Mad Jim Jaspers is a sick and twisted godlike mutant whose power knows no bounds.

1) Jean Grey

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One of the original X-Men, Jean Grey, went from the most powerful telepath on Earth to the omnipotent and omnipresent personification of creation itself. When Jean protected her fellow X-Men from a cosmic storm, she became the host of the all-powerful personification of multiversal death and rebirth, the Phoenix Force. Over the years, Jean and the Phoenix Force have merged to the point that she’s no longer a mortal, but instead a living concept tethered to all of existence. She can manipulate souls, warp time and space, transmute matter, read minds on a multiversal scale, and resurrect herself. Some of her most impressive feats include fracturing reality, erasing the Dark Gods from the multiverse, creating a new universe, and harnessing the power of every mutant in existence.

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