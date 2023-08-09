Marvel Previews New Spider-Woman Solo Series

Marvel Comics entangles Jessica Drew in a web of mystery in a new ongoing Spider-Woman solo series. Spinning out of the pages of this week's The Amazing Spider-Man #31 (legacy #925) and the upcoming Gang War crossover announced at San Diego Comic-Con, Spider-Woman (2023) #1 takes place after the ancient Wasp totem Shathra severed Jessica from the Great Web — erasing Spider-Woman and other Spider-People from across the Spider-Verse out of existence in her quest to dominate the Web of Life and Destiny. Jessica was restored in Spider-Man (2022) #7, but she's not the same in the new series from writer Steve Foxe (Dark X-Men) and artist Carola Borelli (Wasp).

Per Marvel's description, "Jessica Drew will strike out in a brand-new direction as she's tasked by Spider-Man to take down some of her most bitter foes. But something has made Jessica angrier than ever, and her ruthless crime fighting will shock her fellow heroes during and beyond the events of Gang War. As she tries to solve the heartbreaking mystery that's upended her entire world, Spider-Woman will come face-to-face with a terrifying new force of evil. The Web of Destiny restored Spider-Woman's life, but even Captain Marvel and Madame Web can tell something's changed. After Viper engineers a deadly union between Hydra and Diamondback that's about to tear the city apart, Spider-Man wants to recruit her for a new team to face an all-new foe – one who is powerful enough to destroy the city while burning Spider-Woman's world to the ground."

(Photo: Marvel)

The street-level event kicks off in November to coincide with Spider-Woman #1 on November 29th. Gang War officially begins in December's special upsized Amazing Spider-Man #39 and spills over into the pages of Spider-Woman, Miles Morales: Spider-Man, and limited series tie-ins Daredevil, Luke Cage, and Deadly Hands of Kung-Fu. Spider-Man declares a war on super-crime with his super-army of Miles Morales, Daredevil, She-Hulk, and Spider-Woman — a war that pits the heroes against Viper, a.k.a. Madame Hydra, and the terrorist organization from Jessica's complicated past.

"Jessica Drew has been my favorite Marvel heroine since I was a kid," Foxe told Marvel.com. "From the instantly classic costume to her complex backstory, there's just so much to her. She's a spy, a street-smart detective, a superheroic best friend, an Avenger, a Spider-Verse-hopper, a mother, and a survivor. Getting the chance to do it alongside Carola, as well as Eric Koda on our prologue, has been bioelectric heaven."

"The events of Gang War ended up being the perfect springboard for a story that embraces what Zeb [Wells] and co. are doing in Amazing Spider-Man while also telling a distinctly Spider-Woman saga-with lasting ramifications for some of her closest relationships-in her own book," he continued. "Few characters have been through Hell like Jessica Drew has been through Hell, and I'm so excited to throw even more at her."

Spider-Woman #1 launches in November as part of Gang War First Strike and will release monthly. Readers don't have to wait until then to get a peek at the new Jessica Drew series: the special over-sized Amazing Spider-Man #31, out August 9th, includes a special Spider-Woman preview and lays out the next year of Spider-Publishing.

SPIDER-WOMAN #1

Written by STEVE FOXE

Art by CAROLA BORELLI

Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YUVariant Cover by BENGAL

Variant Cover by FELIPE MASSAFERAOn Sale 11/29