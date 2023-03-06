Marvel Teases the Debut of a New Spider-Man Hero

Spider-Man is getting some help to stop The End of the Spider-Verse. The dark title is the name of the current story arc playing out in writer Dan Slott and artist Mark Bagley's Spider-Man series. Dan Slott is back writing the adventures of Spider-Man after crafting a decade's worth of storylines. He's now set his sights on killing the Spider-Verse, but before that happens he will team with Bagley to introduce readers to a brand-new Spider-Hero in April's Spider-Man #7. While the hero's identity is being kept a secret, fans can see him in action on a special variant cover.

Marvel released a classified Spoiler Variant Cover for Spider-Man #7 by longtime Spidey artist Humberto Ramos. Of course, since it's a spoiler-themed cover, there isn't much to take away or speculate from it. The "Spider-Man" logo with webs is on the top, and the word "SPOILER!" is tilted sideways smack dab in the middle of the cover. It all takes place on a white background. One can assume the actual Spoiler Variant Cover that retailers will sell on April 5th has an actual look at this mysterious Spider-Man hero from the Spider-Verse.

Spider-Man Reveals New Queen of Spider-Verse

The Spider-Verse has crowned a new queen. Dan Slott and Mark Bagley are collaborating on Spider-Man, marking Slott's return to the franchise. The prolific writer came in swinging with a huge storyline, titled "End of the Spider-Verse." So far, it featured the dramatic "deaths" of Peter Parker and Spider-Woman, who were severed from the Great Web and erased from reality by the villain Shathra. The latest issue of Spider-Man clears up some confusion regarding who is really the "Chosen One," the hero destined to save the Spider-Verse. While we've been led to believe that's Peter Parker, Spider-Man #6 crowns another Spider hero.

Spider-Man #6 is from the creative team of Dan Slott, Mark Bagley, John Dell, Edgar Delgado, VC's Joe Caramagna and Travis Lanham. After taking another loss at the hands of Shathra, the remaining heroes regroup to come up with a plan. This plan revolves around the Totem Dagger, which is the weapon used to sever the Spider-Verse connections. When Peter was hit with the dagger, Earth-616's reality was rewritten and he was replaced by a new Peter Parker who never got bit by a radioactive spider, and became Silk's sidekick.

Morlun, a former enemy of Spider-Man-turned-ally, winds up betraying our heroes after coming to the conclusion that there's no way to stop Shathra. However, Silk is able to grab the Totem Dagger and stabs Morlun in the arm. This causes a bright light to shine from the wound. Araña (Anya Corazon) deduces that instead of Silk being the "Bride of Spiders," she's really their Queen, therefore making Silk the true Chosen One of the Spider-Verse.

