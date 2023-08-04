Daredevil Returns to His Most Controversial Costume in New Marvel Series

In 1993's Daredevil #321, the horn-headed hero of Hell's Kitchen donned a red-and-black armor in battle against his demonic doppelganger: Hellspawn. The six-part "Fall From Grace" storyline by writer D.G. Chichester and artist Scott McDaniels only spanned Daredevil #319-#325, but the character wouldn't return to his traditional red costume until 1995's Daredevil #345. As revealed during San Diego Comic-Con in July, Matt Murdock is back in black — and back in the '90s — in Daredevil: Black Armor. Launching November 22nd, the four-issue limited series is set during Chichester's original run on the title between 1991 and 1998.

Marvel Comics on Friday revealed the Daredevil: Black Armor #1 cover by Spider-Man artist Mark Bagley and a variant by PlayStation's God of War art director Rafael Grassetti (below). The throwback run teams Chichester with penciler Netho Diaz (Thunderbolts, Legion of X) and inker JP Mayer (Spider-Man 2099: Exodus, Sabretooth).

"If someone told me earlier that I'd have another chance to put on Daredevil's horns (let alone horns attached to a suit of black armor) I'd have thought they'd taken one too many whacks to the head with a billy club. But apparently my passport to Hell's Kitchen still works just fine!" Chichester told Marvel.com. "It's an unexpected (but welcome!) thrill to visit Matt Murdock's neighborhood again, and to work with Marvel on going back in time to discover a new adventure for the man without fear.

"The Daredevil office has been incredibly encouraging in taking some wild swings with this series," Chichester continued. "Returning to Matt and Daredevil and that costume where I left them — as the writer I am now — has been an amazing experience. It's knowing how to jump off a rooftop — but accepting the challenge that you don't always know where you're going to land. I hope fans of my 'Fall From Grace' and 'Fall of the Kingpin' stories find more to enjoy in my take on hyper senses and heightened action — especially seen in an entirely new way thanks to the dynamite art and visual storytelling of Netho Diaz and JP Mayer."



The official description: "When civilians, heroes, and villains alike are disappearing into the dark depths of Hell's Kitchen underground, Matt Murdock will need to push his extraordinary senses and his armored suit beyond their limits to find out who's responsible. Throughout the saga, Daredevil will be pitted against a who's who of Marvel's deadliest villains including Hobgoblin, Sabretooth and more—all building towards an explosive confrontation with the mysterious evil that's pulling all the strings! Matt's armor will have to work overtime as the series delivers nonstop intense action and brutal fighting in extreme 90s' fashion!"

DAREDEVIL: BLACK ARMOR #1 (OF 4)

Written by D.G. CHICHESTER

Art by NETHO DIAZ Cover by MARK BAGLEY

Variant Cover by RAFAEL GRASSETTI

On Sale 11/22