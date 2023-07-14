Marvel's New Punisher to Be Revealed at Comic-Con 2023

"The Punisher is no more." Those are the words uttered by Doctor Strange in May's Punisher #12, the end of writer Jason Aaron's run on the gun-toting vigilante. The 12-part "King of Killers" storyline saw Frank Castle become the High Slayer of the Hand, serving the cult of assassins as the Fist of the Beast: a demonic entity that endowed him with supernatural abilities. Frank's crusade came to an end in the epilogue, titled "Punisher No More," which concluded with the (figurative) death of the Punisher — and Frank going from scourge of the underworld to savior of Weirdworld. But the Punisher's war on crime continues when Marvel Comics asks: "Who is the Punisher?"

Marvel on Friday teased the answer to that question — and questions about the Punisher's future — will be revealed during the "Heroes, Hulks, and Super-Soldiers" panel at San Diego Comic-Con 2023. Featuring Marvel Executive Editor Nick Lowe and Editor-in-Chief C.B. Cebulski, the panel revealing the new Punisher's identity is scheduled for 3:00 PM PT on Friday, July 21st.

(Photo: Marvel Comics)

Lowe and Cebulski will also be on hand for the "Marvel: Next Big Thing" panel on Saturday, July 22nd, which Marvel describes as a "can't-miss event featuring shocking announcements about the future of the Marvel Universe."

Below, see Marvel's panel lineup and booth schedule at Comic-Con 2023:

