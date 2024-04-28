One Piece Novel: Zoro Announced

It's finally happening, One Piece fans. We are getting a brand-new novel set in the One Piece world, and this time we will see Roronoa Zoro take center stage. Today, One Piece Novel: Zoro was announced, and the book will start serialization on June 4th.

According to Shueisha, the book will be penned by Jun Esaka, the writer of the One Piece Novel: Heroines series. The tale will put Zoro center stage as we travel back in time before the swordsman met Monkey D. Luffy. The novel plans to recount Zora's travels as a pirate hunter, and for the moment, it seems the novel's first chapter will be titled 'Prologue: Sasakaze'.

This novel is already grabbing attention given Zoro's popularity with the One Piece fandom. Fans have wanted to know more about the swordsman's past for decades, so this novel will help satiate their curiosity. And of course, this Zoro novel is far from the first One Piece has published. In 2018, Portgas D. Ace was given a two-volume series with One Piece Novel: A. Later on, Law would get his own novel in 2020, and most recently, One Piece Novel: Odyssey is the latest to hit shelves.

As you can imagine, fans are eager to check out this One Piece novel, but there is no word on whether it will be get an English translation. Most of One Piece's novels have yet to get translations, so the odds aren't in our favor.

If you are not familiar with Zoro, you can check out the First Mate of the Straw Hat crew in One Piece. The hit manga is ongoing with new chapters dropping weekly. So for those wanting more info on the series, you can read up on its synopsis below:

"As a child, Monkey D. Luffy was inspired to become a pirate by listening to the tales of the buccaneer "Red-Haired" Shanks. But Luffy's life changed when he accidentally ate the Gum-Gum Devil Fruit and gained the power to stretch like rubber...at the cost of never being able to swim again! Years later, still vowing to become the king of the pirates, Luffy sets out on his adventure...one guy alone in a rowboat, in search of the legendary "One Piece," said to be the greatest treasure in the world..."

