Who Is Spider-Boy, Marvel's Newest Spider-Man?

The Spider-Man family just got bigger with the addition of Spider-Boy, Spider-Man's new sidekick. Or maybe not as new as we think. Spider-Boy made his first appearance in Spider-Man #7, published on Wednesday by Marvel Comics. The comic offers our first details about the new character, created by Dan Slott and Humberto Ramos, though leaves much about him a mystery. Spider-Man #7 wraps up the "End of the Spider-Verse" story that's been running through the series since its debut. The saga established that any Spider-Man slain with a weapon called the Totem Dagger wouldn't simply die, but be severed from the Web of Life and Destiny, erasing them from existence along with anyone else's memory of them.

Spider-Man fell victim to this fate, reemerging as simply Peter Parker, who supported Silk, the new Chosen One, in her heroic efforts. However, with Silk and her allies victorious, several Spider-Man characters were saved from the Totem Dagger's fate. Peter got his powers back and everyone remembered him as the Amazing Spider-Man. Spider-Woman and Scarlet Spider also reemerged, and everyone suddenly remembered everything about them. Spider-Boy was the last to return from the Totem Dagger, but no one seemed to know who he is.

(Photo: Marvel Comics)

Who is Spider-Boy?

Spider-Man #7 does reveal that Spider-Boy's real name is Bailey. It also confirms that Spider-Boy is from Earth-616, not somewhere else in the multiverse. After returning, Spider-Boy grew frustrated with no one else remembering him, saying he's had countless adventures with Peter and Miles Morales, and implying that he made some kind of sacrifice for them. He flees before anyone can find out more.

So why didn't everyone suddenly remember Spider-Boy when he popped out of the dagger, like what happened with Spider-Woman and Scarlet Spider? The theory is that Spider-Boy had been in the dagger for a longer period, making the memories of him slower to return, should they return at all.

When will we find out more about Spider-Boy?

While Spider-Man #7 marks Spider-Boy's first appearance, readers will have to wait a little longer to find out his origin story. That tale will be told in Edge of Spider-Verse #3 in June.

"I can't wait for people to meet Spider-Boy, and the unique role he's going to play in both Spider-Man's world and the Marvel Universe," Slott said in a press release revealing Spider-Boy for the first time. "I grew up reading Spider-Man comics. He's my favorite character in all of fiction. All I ever wanted to do was tell stories with THIS cast, and it's been the coolest thing ever to co-create some of the characters who populate it. And this kid, this Spider-Boy, is THE one I'm most psyched about! On the art side, two absolute SPIDER-LEGENDS are bringing Spider-Boy to life. My longtime collaborator, Humberto Ramos and the amazing Mark Bagley. The all-new, all-different Spider-Boy of the 616: He's got strange new spider-powers, secret ties to dark corners of Spider-Man lore, and a story that's all his own... that is right about to begin!"

Spider-Man #7 is on sale now. Edge of Spider-Verse #3 goes on sale in June.