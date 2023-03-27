Spider-Verse Covers Turn Captain America, Wolverine, and More Into Spider-Man Variants

Marvel's Spider-Verse variant covers are recruiting the likes of Captain America, Wolverine, Emma Frost, and more. The Spider-Verse variants celebrate the return of Edge of Spider-Verse, the miniseries that has introduced readers and fans to even more Spider-heroes. A total of 25 versions of a Spider-Hero are represented during the Spider-Verse cover program, with the last batch coming in Marvel's May titles. One of these covers will land on Amazing Spider-Man #26, billed as the most shocking issue of Amazing Spider-Man in 50 years.

That cover in question is illustrated by artist David Talaski and is a riff on Amazing Fantasy #15. Of course, this was the issue that Spider-Man made his big debut back in 1962. The Spider-Verse variant by David Talaski finds Mary Jane filling the role of Spidey. Other covers feature Sam Wilson's Captain Americaby Pete Woods, Daredevil by Dave Johnson, Hulk by Cully Hamner, Emma Frost by Taurin Clarke, Punisher by John Cassaday, Wolverine by Leinil Francis Yu, and X-Men's Firestar by Gerald Parel.

What Secret Is Spider-Man Hiding?

Fans are slowly learning what horrible incident Spider-Man was involved in that caused his closest associates to distance themselves from him. The newest volume of The Amazing Spider-Man from writer Zeb Wells and artist John Romita Jr. started off with a mystery and time jump. A year and a half ago, something mysterious happened with Peter Parker. With his friends and allies turning their back on him, Mary Jane Watson started a new relationship and became a mother of two. Amazing Spider-Man has dropped breadcrumbs regarding the mystery, but a new story arc is finally answering these lingering questions.

Marvel released a teaser for what's being billed as the most shocking issue of Amazing Spider-Man in 50 years: "This May, Zeb Wells and John Romita Jr.'s run of AMAZING SPIDER-MAN reaches a startling unexpected climax and conclusion of its first year! Don't miss two over-sized, monumental AMAZING SPIDER-MAN issues with #25 and the heartbreaking #26!"

You can find all of the Spider-Verse variant covers below, along with the complete list of titles on sale in May.