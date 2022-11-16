Marvel Confirms an Avenger Is Officially Changing Their Codename

An Avenger that has gone by several different codenames has just chosen a new one. Monica Rambeau is one of many heroes to take on the mantle of Captain Marvel. With Carol Danvers adopting the Captain Marvel name and Kamala Khan becoming Ms. Marvel, Monica Rambeau was left to come up with her own unique moniker. She settled on the name Spectrum when she joined the Mighty Avengers since her powers are also light-based. Whether she's Captain Marvel or Spectrum, Monica Rambeau has fought alongside Earth's Mightiest Heroes. The announcement of Monica Rambeau's first solo series alluded to another new codename for the Avenger, and another Marvel limited series officially confirms it.

WARNING: The following article contains spoilers for Wakanda #2. Continue reading at your own risk!

Wakanda #2 features an M'Baku story from Evan Narcisse, Adam Serwer, Ibraim Roberson, and Andrew Dalhouse. T'Challa left M'Baku in charge of the Intergalactic Empire of Wakanda, which is holding an Intergalactic Wakanda emancipation celebration. Monica Rambeau and former Dora Milaje/Jabari Princess Asira Davin pay Wakanda's Intergalactic Empire a visit for the celebration, and it's here that Marvel refers to Monica as Photon. "Monica Rambeau, A.K.A. Photon, an Avenger who can turn into living energy," a text ballon states.

(Photo: Marvel Comics)

Did Marvel Reveal Monica Rambeau's MCU Codename?

Marvel Comics may have spoiled the codename Monica Rambeau will go by in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Monica Rambeau: Photon will be the hero's first solo series, and sees her taking on the Photon moniker after years of going by Spectrum in the comics. The move from Spectrum to Photon in the series title indicates the latter will most likely be the codename she uses in the MCU, with an official unveiling taking place in 2023's The Marvels.

Of course, Monica Rambeau has gone by several different codenames during her time as a Marvel hero. Along with Photon, she's also been one of several heroes to go by the name Captain Marvel. The Spectrum name was chosen when Monica took part in the Marvel event series Infinity, and she carried it over after joining The Mighty Avengers. Since Monica's powers deal with energy from the electromagnetic spectrum, using Spectrum as a codename made a lot of sense. However, Photon has a connection to Monica's mother, Maria Rambeau as well.

2019's Captain Marvel starred Lashana Lynch as Maria Rambeau, best friend to Brie Larson's Carol Danvers. One scene from the film revealed that Maria's fighter jet callsign was "Photon," indicating Monica may choose the title to pay homage to her deceased mother. Teyonah Parris portrayed a grown-up Monica Rambeau in WandaVision, the first Marvel series to premiere on Disney+. She gained her energy powers when trying to break into the energy dome created around Westview by Wanda Maximoff. Her next MCU appearance is scheduled to be The Marvels alongside Larson and Ms. Marvel's Iman Vellani.

Are you a fan of Monica Rambeau's new codename? Let us know your thoughts in the comments. Wakanda #2 is on sale now.