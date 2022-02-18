The Marvels: Brie Larson Set Photo Marks One Year Until Captain Marvel Sequel

We’re right at one year away from the release of The Marvels, and star Brie Larson is commemorating the moment with a new photo from the set. The star-studded sequel to 2019’s Captain Marvel follows Carol Danver’s cameo appearance in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. Director Nia DaCosta (Candyman) will helm the Marvel Studios film, which is set to be another superhero team-up effort with Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson), Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris), and Ms. Marvel (Iman Vellani) all making appearances. Brie Larson kicks off the Captain Marvel 2 countdown with less than 365 days until its premiere.

Larson captioned her set photo, “See you in a year, Carol. ✴️” The photo is of a director’s chair with the name “Carol Danvers” written on it. In the seat of the chair appears to be multi-colored sweatpants.

Park Seo-Joon, a new addition to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, wrapped filming on The Marvels back in November. Production on Captain Marvel 2 is taking place in the United Kingdom, and while Seo-Joon’s role is currently a mystery, allkpop (via The Direct) reported Seo-Joon traveled out of the U.K. from Incheon International Airport on November 2nd. Seo-Joon spent two months in the U.K. filming The Marvels.

Marvel Studios pushed back a good amount of its upcoming release schedule, including Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Thor: Love and Thunder, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, The Marvels, and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. Kevin Feige explained the reasoning behind the new release dates. “It’s production shifts and changes, and because we have so many slots, we can just shift slots,” Feige told Variety’s Marc Malkin at the Eternals world premiere.

Set photos for The Marvels feature actor Iman Vellani donning a new costume for Ms. Marvel. Vellani is shown sporting an entirely new costume in The Marvels, with new red and gold accents that aren’t as apparent in the costume for her solo series. “I feel like [Kamala is] the future,” Larson previously told ComicBook.com. “So when I’ve been asked about the future of the MCU, or the future of the Captain Marvel series, I want to be with her.”

Directed by Nia DaCosta, The Marvels stars Brie Larson, Samuel L. Jackson, Teyonah Parris, Iman Vellani, Park Seo-Joon, and Zawe Ashton. The film arrives in theaters on February 17, 2023.