Marvel Announces Monica Rambeau: Photon Series





Monica Rambau: Photon is getting her first solo comic series. Marvel says this adventure will Eve L. Ewing and Micheal Sta. Maria will bring it to life. December will see the Avenger embarking on a five-issue arc together. The Marvels will see Teyonah Paris join Brie Larson and Iman Vellani unite on the big screen next year. People have been wondering what was going on with Photon since she last appeared in WandaVision. People anticipated the Marvel hero's entrance into the MCU when Paris was cast. But, a lot of fans had no experience with Monica Rambeau before the show. She's a rich character with four decades of appearances in the books. With Photon, these viewers would actually get a chance to read up about her and what the future will be for the Avenger in the comics. Check out the cover down below.

Ewing is thrilled to be writing on the series after such a long time away from Marvel. Monica Rambeau is poised for a stratospheric rise in the MCU. The solo title will help viewers and readers hoping for more Photon action ahead of her movie debut in The Marvels next year.

Photon's limitless power threatens to break the Marvel Universe in Monica Rambeau's first solo comic series!



The new limited series, 'Monica Rambeau: Photon', is coming this December

"It's such an honor to be taking on the story of a legacy character like Monica Rambeau," Ewing said in the press release. "Monica's character has a long history in the Marvel Universe, but she's way overdue for getting her own story told. I'm picking the pen up from the legend himself, Dwayne McDuffie, who put out the last Monica Rambeau solo adventure almost three decades ago. It's a privilege and I'm excited to tell the story in a way that both highlights her incredible cosmic abilities as well as her everyday, relatable struggles. I hope this will be a title that has something equal to offer to veteran readers and folks who may be brand new to comics."

Here's how Marvel describes the upcoming series as it gets ready to take flight!

"From the New Orleans Harbor Patrol to the Avengers to the Ultimates, Monica Rambeau has been a leader and team player her entire life but now she'll face a reality-shattering crisis that she'll have no choice but to take on single-handedly. In order to do so, Photon will need to reach new heights of her incredible abilities—and then surpass them! In a revelatory journey spanning time and space, fan will behold Photon's true potential. The adventure begins when Photon is charged with making a very special, very cosmic delivery. What should be light work (get it?) for Monica becomes increasingly complex and dangerous due to a threat from beyond and family drama."

