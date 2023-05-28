Marvel Announces New Dark X-Men Team

The X-Men are no strangers to adversity and have been able to adapt to an ever-changing world over the years. Lately though the world's had to adapt to them courtesy of the nation of Krakoa and the X-Men's advancements in science and technology. Unfortunately, they are set to be on their heels again following Marvel's X-Men: Hellfire Gala in July, which will take us into the Fall of X. The X-Men will gather themselves after what is described as a shattering defeat, and from that defeat will emerge a new team of Dark X-Men led by Madeline Pryor. The team will certainly I've up to the title too, and you can check out the full team in the cover by Stephen Segovia below.

Dark X-Men #1 will be written by Steve Foxe (X-MEN ANNUAL) and drawn by Jonas Scharf (AVENGERS OF THE WASTELANDS), and they put together quite the team. The Dark X-Men will not lack for power, but they are easily one of the more unpredictable X-teams in recent years. The Dark X-Men squad will include Madelyne Pryor, Havok, Archangel, Gambit, Azazel, Zero, Albert, and Emplate.

(Photo: Marvel)

The Dark X-Men are a team created to combat the harsher conditions in the Fall of X era, and they are certainly qualified to do so. That said, with that power comes a wildcard-filled roster of unpredictable personalities, including the person leading them in Pryor. They will be calling New York's new Limbo Embassy their headquarters, and hopefully, they'll get the job done without too much external damage...but that just may not be possible.

"Picking up Madelyne Pryor's journey is a WILD and terrifying honor," Foxe shared. "Maddie is coming into DARK X-MEN with a sense of autonomy she's rarely had over her life-but she's doing so during the FALL OF X. I don't think it's a spoiler to say things aren't happy-go-lucky for anyone in the mutant orbit right now, and that includes tempestuous redheads who've plopped a giant demon castle right off of Central Park."

"I'm excited for readers to find out how this unlikely cast got summoned under one roof-the ones at Maddie's side by choice, the ones stuck in Limbo by circumstances out of their control, and the ones who don't make it out of the first issue alive-and to watch Jonas Scharf unleash a whole new brand of gothic horror-action on the Marvel Universe," he added. "This is X-Men by way of Evil Dead and we're not leaving until we burn the whole place to the ground."

Dark X-Men #1 will hit comic stores on August 16th, and you can find the official description below.

"Following the explosive events of the Hellfire Gala, Madelyne Pryor realizes the world needs the X-Men now more than ever. Havok, Archangel, and Gambit have served on teams before...but never one that looks like this! And how does Gimmick, breakout star of CHILDREN OF THE ATOM and 2023's MARVEL'S VOICES: PRIDE, fall under the Goblin Queen's sway? Find out in the most horrific installment of the X-Men saga yet!"

