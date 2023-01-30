Spider-Man and X-Men Crossover Comes to an End in Dark Web Finale Preview

Spider-Man and the X-Men set out to save New York City from Limbo in the preview of Dark Web Finale #1. The crossover between the Spider-Man and X-Men franchises featured the bitter clones – Ben Reilly, the clone of Peter Parker, and Madelyne Pryor, the clone of Jean Grey – teaming up to take their frustrations out. Dark Web recruited other characters such as Venom, Ms. Marvel, and a reformed Norman Osborn as the Gold Goblin, but New York City still found itself invaded by Limbo demons. After Madelyne Pryor reconciled with Jean Grey, all that remains is stopping Chasm and Hallow's Eve from continuing their nefarious scheme and saving New York City.

Marvel released a preview of Dark Web Finale #1 by Zeb Wells, Adam Kubert, Francesco Mortarino, Scott Hanna, Frank Martin, GURU eFX, and Joe Caramagna. It begins with a reflection on Ben Reilly and his girlfriend Janine Godbe looking at each other in a broken car window. They're in the Christmas spirit, but another panel shows them in their current forms of King Chasm and Hallow's Eve, respectively. Chasm became the new King of Limbo after Hallow's Eve stole Madelyne Pryor's Soul-Scythe. Now dubbed King Chasm, he and Hallow's Eve lead a parade of demons through the tortured streets.

Meanwhile, Madelyne Pryor, Spider-Man, and the X-Men are brainstorming the best strategy to secure a win. Spider-Man knows he's what Ben Reilly is after, though he gets into a short argument with Madelyne Pryor about it. Cyclops and the X-Men stay out of the discussion until a plan of action is formulated.

What Is Dark Web About?

Dark Web involves Spider-Man and the X-Men working together to stop a demonic invasion from a pair of vengeful clones. Ben Reilly, a clone of Peter Parker, and Madelyne Pryor, a clone of Jean Grey, have teamed up. Ben Reilly's evil turn began during the Spider-Man Beyond era, which concluded with his transformation into Chasm. Meanwhile, Madelyne Pryor has plagued the X-Men for decades, and her alliance with Chasm was first teased in Free Comic Book Day 2022: Spider-Man/Venom #1.

ComicBook.com had the exclusive preview of Dark Web #1 by Zeb Wells, Adam Kubert, Frank Martin, and VC's Joe Caramagna. After showing a quick glance at Madelyne Pryor and Chasm, we head to The Coffee Bean where Peter Parker and his friends have gathered to celebrate the late Harry Osborn's birthday. Regulars like Liz Allen, Carlie Cooper, Randy Thompson, J. Jonah Jameson, and Mary Jane all show up to remember their longtime friend. When Peter goes to order a coffee for MJ, he believes he sees a vision of Harry in the coffee shop window.

You can find the preview of Dark Web Finale #1 below. The issue goes on sale Wednesday, February 1st.