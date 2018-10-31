Comic Book Reviews for This Week: 10/31/2018

Welcome to this week in comic book reviews! The staff have come together to read and review nearly everything that released today. It isn’t totally comprehensive, but it includes just about everything from DC and Marvel with the important books from the likes of Image, Boom, Dark Horse, and more.



BATMAN SECRET FILES #1

Batman: Secret Files is back, and this time around, the one-shot features five short stories from an ensemble cast of creators. Each of the five stories each has their own distinctive feel with Batman being the lone connection between the tales. One story that stands out in particular is “The World’s Greatest Detective, and Batman,” the last short story in the issue. Written by Tom Taylor, the issue follows a well-constructed plot featuring the budding relationship between Batman and Bobo. With an incredible amount of heart in just a few short pages, I found myself relating with Detective Chimp more than I’d ever thought. — Adam Barnhardt

Rating: 4 out of 5

DEATHSTROKE YOGI BEAR SPECIAL #1

The Deathstroke/Yogi Bear Special is about as absurd as you’d expect from a team-up between a talking bear and the world’s deadliest assassin. The premise (not that anyone really cares) is that Yogi Bear hires Deathstroke to find a missing Boo-Boo after the latter disappears during an upswell of strange activity in Jellystone. As with most of these Hanna-Barbera/DC comics, the humor is in how straightforward this crossover is portrayed. For example, Deathstroke is shown fighting characters like Jabberjaw and Grape Ape in the same manner that he dispatches King Shark and Gorilla Grodd. He also doesn’t turn down the violence even as Yogi Bear (portrayed almost identically to the cartoons) looks away in horror. A backup featuring Secret Squirrel sexing up a fellow secret agent on a beach is equally absurd and amusing. This is a weird comic, but in the best possible way. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 4 out of 5

DOOM PATROL #12

The specter of “Milk Wars” looms large over this long-delayed issue of Doom Patrol. A front cover that reintroduces the premise and tone behind this story manages to go a long way in setting up an issue that almost stands alone though. Riffs on heavy metal songs and an atmospheric take on Dungeons & Dragons tropes make for a delightful romp. Read without consideration for the last few pages and this is another strong issue of Doom Patrol, but just before the action of the issue reaches its own climax it takes a hard turn to remembering events best left forgotten. The final pages are a bizarre twist, and one that drives a once-promising run on this bizarre property directly into the ditch. There are still great ideas in this issue and series, but its an open question whether they’ll ever find their way onto the page in a format worth trusting again. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 3 out of 5

GREEN LANTERN HUCKLEBERRY HOUND SPECIAL #1

This isn’t at all what I was expecting from a book with a Lantern ring and a talking dog as the leads, but that’s far from a negative. The Hanna-Barbera/DC crossovers have been filled with social commentary, and for Huckleberry and John Stewart that comes in the form of police brutality, challenging the government, and racial profiling. Kind of heavy, right? For the most part though, the subjects don’t seem forced onto Huck and Stewart, and while the message probably won’t surprise you, there’s no arguing it’s a message worth revisiting, and who knew it would be a blue dog and a Green Lantern to get the point across so effectively. — Matthew Mueller

Rating: 4 out of 5

HEROES IN CRISIS #2

After only two issues it’s clear that Heroes in Crisis suffers from many of the same problems as most superhero events, but has dressed these topics up in a serious tone that disallows even the possibility of stupid fun. The core characters, DC Comics’ trinity along with Harley Quinn and Booster Gold, all explain exactly what they are feeling either to a camera or in gratuitous monologues. Nothing that is said reveals anything original about these characters, and the primary purpose of cutaway sequences is to reassure readers that superheroes are very sad. The addition of a guest artist only two issues in is distracting, as are both action sequences that play out in service of plot. Topping this issue off with imagery of suicide amid so much banal commentary makes it clear that the first issue of Heroes in Crisis wasn’t a misstep but a promise. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 1 out of 5

HEX WIVES #1

[READ THE FULL REVIEW HERE]

Hex Wives #1 builds a strong foundation, one that is relevant both to this moment and all of American history. It presents complex topics in a form that is entertaining and exceedingly well told in the comics format. The bones of this new Vertigo launch provide yet another series that could aspire to the publisher’s pantheon. This staging makes the overwriting in the first half of the comic both more egregious, as it diminishes an otherwise great start, and easier to forgive, as it is not something likely to repeat. As a single issue, Hex Wives #1 may be fairly described as middling, but as the foundation for an ongoing series it is nothing short of thrilling. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 3 out of 5

INJUSTICE VS THE MASTERS OF THE UNIVERSE #4

This issue of Injustice vs. The Masters of the Universe is almost all action, a stark contrast to other issues in the series. However, all semblance of plot and comprehension go out the window as writer Tim Seeley and artist Freddie Williams embrace the chaos and turn the comic into a full-on action figure fight. There’s shocking betrayals with no explanations, full fights that take place off panel and of course a few deaths/grievous injuries that happen only to cheaply ratchet up the drama. I have no idea what’s going on in this comic, but I don’t think readers will much care as long as they get to see Superman and He-Man duke it out for a few pages. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 2 out of 5

JL DARK & WONDER WOMAN THE WITCHING HOUR #1

Just in time for Halloween, James Tynion IV’s Justice League Dark crosses over with Wonder Woman for a brief one-shot to wrap up “The Witching Hour” story arc. As with the case with the past few issues of Justice League Dark, this one-shot is not only full-on horror, but it’s much more. Delightfully bizarre, Tynion IV manages to combine horror with magic, fantasy, and science fiction in a tale that I refused to put down. Tynion’s narrative-heavy writing style is perfect for a story like this. “The Witching Hour” ends at a point in which Justice League Dark is firing on all cylinders and quite frankly, I’m not sure how I’m going to manage to wait for the next issue of Justice League Dark to hit the shelves in a month. — Adam Barnhardt

Rating: 5 out of 5

JUSTICE LEAGUE AQUAMAN DROWNED EARTH #1

It’s still early, but if Drowned Earth #1 is any indication, this could be one of the best crossovers of 2018. First compliments have to be given to Howard Porter and Hi-Fi, who deliver a gorgeous issue from beginning to end that’s full of motion, vibrant color, and otherworldly beasts and characters. Writer James Tynion IV doesn’t disappoint either, revealing new slivers of Atlantean history that have the potential of truly breathing life into Aquaman’s abilities and history. We have a feeling Aquaman will never be the same after this series, but neither will the League, as despite one ray of hope they feel outclassed in just about every way. Drowned Earth is a delightful concoction of action, depth, and stakes wrapped in a stunning bow, and we can’t wait to see more. If you’re an Aquaman fan, you cannot miss this series. — Matthew Mueller

Rating: 5 out of 5

NIGHTWING MAGILLA GORILLA SPECIAL #1

This certainly is a one-of-a-kind DC/Hanna-Barbera team-up, but it’s unclear if that is a good thing. The issues shoves a lot of different moving parts into its story, and it doesn’t seem to figure out exactly what kind of tone it wants to set, bouncing between surprisingly serious and genuinely zany. Granted, compared to what’s happening to Nightwing in the main DC continuity, this is probably a welcome change, but it definitely doesn’t have the impact that some of these specials do. — Jenna Anderson

Rating: 2 out of 5

SUPERMAN TOP CAT SPECIAL #1

This issue is the rare fifth week crossover that should simply be skipped altogether. No one involved in this comic has any conception of the tone they are evoking as a “wacky” team-up between Superman and Top Cat decides to tackle light-hearted issues like genocide and animal rights. It’s possible to imagine how this comic could be slightly tweaked to be a frivolous endeavor with a generic monster, but it opts instead to evoke some truly terrifying material and continually play everything off as a joke. If any thought had been put into this story, it would be considered shameful, but it’s clearly absent any form of concentration whatsoever. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 2 out of 5

TERRIFICS ANNUAL #1

The Terrifics Annual is a collection of three different stories, each of which expands on a bit of the world and characters seen in the main Terrifics series. The strongest of the three is Gene Leun Yang and Joe Bennett’s “Masquerade,” which is probably the best pure “Terrifics” story we’ve seen since the series begins. All four of the group’s members get some actual characterization (instead of incessant bickering and brooding) and the group acts like they actually like each other for once. The second story, a Java origin story by Mark Russell and Doc Shaner, is both gorgeous looking and sardonic, a great look at the fall of the Neanderthals. Russell makes early humans look like total putzes as they basically push the Neanderthals into existence. The final story, a Tom Strong tale by James Asmus and Jose Luis, is the only weak link in this annual, but that’s mostly because DC creatives can’t seem to make Strong as anything other than a generic science hero. All around, this is probably the best issue of The Terrifics to date. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 4 out of 5

WILD STORM #18

The Wild Storm continues to get busier as teams familiar to the original imprint emerge and a single issue is required to keep track of enough sides to fill up a die. This installment that stages the big battles to come does an excellent job of checking in with almost every single character and reframing the key conflicts and alliances. In the midst of so much heavy lifting on the plot, there are still some opportunities for a bit of madness to seep through including an ominous final couple of pages. After so many issues of introduction, The Wild Storm seems to have finally reached its destination. The players are named and sides are set. Even as this issue focuses on framing the tension is palpable and promises exciting things to come. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 3 out of 5

AVENGERS HALLOWEEN SPECIAL #1

Halloween specials are kind of a tricky thing, but this time around Marvel delivered with some tales perfectly fit for the spookiest of holidays. The new special kicks off with an especially haunting tale, and while the second one isn’t quite as fright-inducing it is no less compelling. The next three aren’t quite as good, but all have their strong points, especially the second-to-last tale that ends up going in a surprising direction. If you are looking for some haunting tales this Halloween season, you could do much worse than this. — Matthew Mueller

Rating: 4 out of 5

BLACK PANTHER #5

Throughout this new volume of Black Panther, Daniel Acuña’s action sequences have been impeccable. It’s only in the quieter moments or subtle elements of characterization that the series has ever seemed to falter. Black Panther #5 reveals new depth to Acuña’s work in a final, silent sequence that is nothing short of stunning. The build to this moment helps clarify much of the rising action and galactic stakes, but it is the deliberative decision-making process steeped in buried emotions and lost motives that really sells this as a turning point in an epic tale of kings and war. While the first half of the comic stumbles with some minor issues of pacing, that is easily forgotten by the end. For any readers who have been on the fence, these pages make it clear Black Panther is a comic to watch closely as it continues. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 4 out of 5

DAREDEVIL #610

There’s a sense of finality to Daredevil #610, the second issue in Charles Soule and Phil Noto’s “Death of Daredevil” arc. It makes sense, given the name of the arc, but the comic makes readers feel like this issue could be the last time that Daredevil and Elektra meet. Most of the issue is focused on Daredevil’s attempt to bring in Kingpin’s right-hand man for questioning, while simultaneously exploring the conflicted relationship between Daredevil and his most famous lover. Noto’s art is as brilliant as ever, and Soule maintains his balancing act between gritty street-level fights and the weird brand of superheroics his run has been highlighted by so far. This is some of Soule’s strongest work yet, and I’m looking forward to the next chapter. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 4 out of 5

EXTERMINATION #4

The penultimate issue of Extermination falters a bit by having to conform to traditional superhero event logic to explain why this conflict exists and therefore reveals that the conflict could have been entirely avoided if only the characters involved had spoken to one another before opening fire. The issue does tie up some loose ends that were left dangling in the lead up to the event, and it still looks very good thanks to Pepe Larraz’s layouts and Arid Anindito’s pencils. It may not be Extermination‘s strongest chapter, but it ends on a note that is sure to have X-Men fans talking until the final issue arrives. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 3 out of 5

INFINITY WARS IRON HAMMER #2

Perhaps the most improved of the Infinity Wars “Warped” titles, writer Al Ewing takes on a breathtaking adventure as we continue to explore the origins of one Sigmund Stark — a mashup of Tony Stark and Thor Odinson. Sure, most of this material might not stick around in a post-Infinity Wars world, but the lore and origin laid out in Infinity Wars: Iron Hammer #2 is quite interesting, and for fans of other of the two main characters Iron Hammer represents, it’ll be a fun read. — Adam Barnhardt

Rating: 4 out of 5

MARVEL TWO-IN-ONE #11

As this volume of Marvel Two-In-One draws to a close, it has a chance to touch on an essential Fantastic Four relationship that has been largely absent in recent years: the friendship of Ben Grimm and Reed Richards. These radically different individuals are contrasted to reveal both why they are constantly in conflict, but also how their shared lives make them better, more loving members of a family. In spite of the genre, it brings a very real sensibility to how longtime friends and family members interact, offering some very sweet, small moments. While there are also hints of what’s to come, this issue is all about how different people come to love one another, and it provides a great summary of a classic friendship. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 4 out of 5

MULTIPLE MAN #5

It’s probably for the best that Multiple Man ends with this issue as its sense of humor is beginning to become tiresome. The way writer Matthew Rosenberg has Madrox constantly undercut the tension or absurdity of a scene with a deadpan or self-deprecating remark was charming and on-brand at first, but it hasn’t scaled along with the rising stakes of the series’ actual plot, thus becoming more of a distraction from the story than an enhancement. Which isn’t to say that all of the quips misfire. Some land strong, but they’re just too many and delivered in too similar a fashion each time. Much like Rosenberg’s other X-Men miniseries New Mutants: Dead Souls, Multiple Man ends on a darker note than expected that leaves you interested to see where things go next. While it isn’t quite the return to form for Madrox that some may have been hoping for, this series is a worthwhile read for any fan of the character. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 3 out of 5

OLD MAN HAWKEYE #10

Old Man Hawkeye has spent months showing Hawkeye joylessly killing members of the Thunderbolts for their betrayal during Red Skull’s uprising in the Old Man Logan universe. There’s been a common theme in these revenge killings — showing that the Thunderbolts are as miserable as Clint is during his quest for revenge. Maybe that’s what makes this issue a bit disappointing. While Moonstone (the latest subject of Hawkeye’s revenge quest) is as miserable as the rest of the Thunderbolts, there’s not quite the somberness of past issues. Maybe it’s the inclusion of Kate Bishop, but this issue feels too quippy compared to past fights in this series. A rare misstep for writer Kyle Starks, but we’re nearing the end of this maxi-series and it should be interesting to see how the remaining pieces in this prequel series fit in to the wider story of the Old Man Logan plot. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 3 out of 5

OLD MAN LOGAN #50

[READ THE FULL REVIEW HERE]

Regardless of what happened in earlier issues, this serves as a pretty good finale for Old Man Logan, wrapping up his story in the sort of tragic, symbolic beauty that the character deserves. He didn’t make it home to his family, but he used every ounce of life he had to kill his rival, ensuring that the Maestro could never hurt others again. — Charlie Ridgely

Rating: 3 out of 5

SPIDER-FORCE #1

Finally back with Marvel to write a Spidey title, Christopher Priest’s highly anticipated return ends up falling flat. Tying into the larger Spider-Geddon event happening right now, Spider-Force #1 often times felt quite convoluted as an ensemble cast of web-slinging characters — each with nearly the same skill set — travels from Earth to Earth. I’m sure there are plenty of readers out there that will find another Spidey book intriguing, but this just isn’t my cup of tea. — Adam Barnhardt

Rating: 2 out of 5

TONY STARK IRON MAN #5

Dan Slott returns Arno Stark to the fold as the central figure in this issue of Tony Stark: Iron Man. Prior installments had a clear “big idea,” something that drove the action as the story explored it with varying degrees of success. Instead of dating apps or virtual reality with a superhero twist, this issue centers on… moral ambiguity. Multiple big ideas are shown with different results, but none are sufficiently explored to form any sort of statement or judgment. They are half-baked ideas, tossed out and quickly forgotten. The centerpiece focuses on animal rights, but is unwilling to actually address the morality of its own morality play. What this issue does have in common with prior installments is an overall sense of messiness, now with an unnecessary factor of poorly considered ethics. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 2 out of 5

VAULT OF SPIDERS #1

It might be hard to keep all of the Spider-Geddon tie-ins straight, but this one is probably worth checking out. A series of small standalone stories introduce readers to a whole slew of new Spider-people, which prove that you can still put a twist on the iconic Spider-Man origin. The stories might not all pack the largest punch, but they’re still an interesting read — particularly the Ready Player One-esque Spider-Byte story, and the artfully done manga story. — Jenna Anderson

Rating: 3 out of 5

WEST COAST AVENGERS #3

Considering how quickly events have run amok, it is difficult to believe that West Coast Avengers is only three issues into its run. That is a testament to how efficiently every member of the creative team tells the story as no character ever feels left out from what is happening and it’s clear how things got this bad. The crisis grows, both literally and metaphorically, in West Coast Avengers #3 and it results in some impressive heroic turns from this oddball team, along with one shocking reversal. Even with the stakes so high, this series remains an absolute delight to read, capably evoking both laughter and shock from a single panel. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 4 out of 5

WHAT IF MAGIK? #1

What If? Magik packs a novel’s worth of story into a single comic book. Leah Williams and Felipe Andrade use Magik’s history to tell a story of trauma, abusive relationships, and the road to recovery and reclamation and it is exquisitely told. Williams knows exactly when to zoom into a moment with personal dialogue and when to zoom out to let the narration carry the reader. Andrade does a great job of building his layouts around the dialogue and narration. Both Williams writing and Andrade’s artwork present strong characterizations of Magik and Doctor Strange. There are two small quibbles, however. Andrade’s expressive faces sometimes verge on the cartoonish, which is at odds with the tone of the story. The issue also begs for one last splash page to really drive home just how far Illyanna has come by the end. Regardless, this is an expertly crafted single-issue tale. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 5 out of 5

X-MEN BLACK EMMA FROST #1

Of all of the issues of X-Men Black, this Emma Frost issue does the most to progress its title character in a new and interesting direction. That’s no small feat considering the moral morass that Emma was dropped into thanks to an unearned villain turn way back during IvX. Other writers have been quick to try to redeem her, but arguably too quick considering how drastic and vile her actions were. Luckily, Leah Williams seem to have a total and complete understanding of Emma’s personality and values and knows exactly which way her moral compass should be pointing. Rather than try to redeem Emma or reduce her to a simple villain, Williams has Emma walk her own path, making use of her gifts in intelligent and subtle ways to position herself a major player in the mutant world. She’s joined by Chris Bachalo, one of the all-time great X-Men artists, for this story. While Bachalo’s signature sense of design and unorthodox framing techniques are intact, he has a small army of inkers and colorists assisting him. As a result, this isn’t Bachalo’s sharpest-looking work, and there are some inconsistencies within, but it is still some stellar-looking comics. It can not be emphasized enough how essential this issue is for anyone with a soft spot for Emma, and its plenty enjoyable for everyone else as well.

The backup story wraps up the Apocalypse tale that’s been serialized throughout X-Men Black, but it feels like we really hit that climax last issue. The chapter here is a brief summation of what Apocalypse has learned and little else. A fine-enough conclusion, but it in its own right, not as interesting or exciting as the chapters that preceded it. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 4 out of 5

ARCHIE MEETS BATMAN ’66 #4

The scheme bringing the protagonists of Gotham City and Riverdale is finally unveiled and it’s very bit as colorful and fun as what fans of the classic Batman ’66 series might expect. Each of the core villains plays a role that’s perfect for both themselves and the actors who portrayed them alongside Adam West. What’s most interesting is how the issue addresses both franchises relationship with counterculture in the 1960s, framing everything in very square turns but getting just close enough to raunchiness to induce blushing. It is a key piece of connective tissue between the concepts and one that delivers plenty of laughs while setting up the showdown in Riverdale that is all ready to begin. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 4 out of 5

BATMAN THE MAXX ARKHAM DREAMS #2

The surreal nature of Batman MAXX is one of its strongest qualities, but that doesn’t mean it makes for a good story. While you are constantly engaged in this odd topsy-turvy world and Sam Keith’s trademark visual style, you’re also constantly trying to figure out what exactly you’re reading. It leads to lots of confusing segments that don’t ever seem to truly line up, and by the time you reach the end you’re just hopeful that issue #3 doesn’t repeat the same mistakes. — Matthew Mueller

Rating: 2 out of 5

BONE PARISH #4

Bone Parish is absolutely, positively stellar. This latest installment serves as a gothic, but surprisingly heartfelt, portrayal of grief that will surely pull on the heartstrings of even the most casual of readers. Bunn crafts a narrative that twists and turns in all the right ways, and Scharf and Guimaraes’ art might be at its best yet in this issue. It’s clear that Bone Parish is crafting a one-of-a-kind family drama, and we can’t help but be excited for the chapters to come. — Jenna Anderson

Rating: 5 out of 5

BRITANNIA: LOST EAGLES OF ROME #4

The final installment of this mystery doesn’t contain much in the way of reveals. What was predicted by the end of the third issue is revealed to be the case and the only cliffhanger requiring explanation is left to dangle with little purpose. A commitment to Roman history provides an ironic twist that has been apparent from the start with little added context or commentary beyond asides of “Nero sure is awful” along the way. While it’s possible to see the individual elements that make this story engaging, including another impressive set of backdrops for this era, the overall construction of the story is lacking in its climax. That’s especially a problem in a detective story like this one. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 2 out of 5

FAITH: DREAMSIDE #2

Dr. Mirage and Faith make for a potent combination, and we can’t get enough of it. Mirage and Hwen bring such a unique element to any story they’re in, and Faith’s delightful demeanor and optimism pairs quite well with the more practical attitudes of the paranormal investigators, including that adorable Comic-Con line. The visuals are on point throughout the issue,and the hook is firmly planted for the series by issue’s end. In short, there’s no reason you should miss this series, and here’s hoping we get to see more of this pairing in the future. — Matthew Mueller

Rating: 5 out of 5

FENCE #11

Fence steps back to the strip this week with issue #11, and it details one of its most emotional runs yet. With Nicholas and Eugene on the cusp of being cut from Kings Row’s lineup, the boy learn more about teamwork than they ever expected when a surprise turnaround stands between them and their dreams. Fence #11 will tug at your heartstrings, leaving readers emotional as Nicholas goes the extra mile to be a good friend before he is a good fencer. — Megan Peters

Rating: 5 out of 5

INVADER ZIM #36

Like anything else in life, Invader Zim is a comic that’s best consumed in moderation. Invader Zim #36 is about par for the course when it comes to the title. Page after page is full of absurdist humor that is going to land well for several readers while others will be turned off from it completely. This Halloween-themed issue in particular made me laugh out loud, which is perhaps the first time I’ve done so while reviewing this title. At the end of the day, the powers that be know exactly what an Invader Zim comic needs to be, and they consistently execute that plan fairly well, for better or for worse. — Adam Barnhardt

Rating: 3 out of 5

MAN-EATERS #2

After a genuinely great first issue, Man-Eaters follows things up in a near-perfect way. Now that the unique circumstances of the series’ world have been established, this issue really gets a chance to focus on Maude’s dilemma, and how her family might be affected by it in interesting ways. When paired with exceptional art, and an entire sequence devoted to awesome women of history, you can’t go wrong reading Man-Eaters. — Jenna Anderson

Rating: 5 out of 5

NANCY DREW #5

The first arc of this reimagining comes together essentially how you would expect, but that’s not a bad thing. The issue sees Nancy and her crew getting down to the bottom of the Locke Lobster mystery, and being pretty darn intrigued by what they find. Thompson and St-Onge continue to make a wonderful team, and will surely keep readers intrigued for what’s to come next — especially with that cliffhanger. — Jenna Anderson

Rating: 4 out of 5

RICK AND MORTY #43

Rick and Morty #43 is another solid installment of the series to tide fans until the television series returns. The first story plays out like a lost episode of the series as Rick and Morty fight to reclaim their home and family from a pair of impostors, Dick and Morty. It’s a fun, energetic story with a portal gun fight scene and is probably exactly the kind of thing someone picking up a Rick and Morty comic book wants to see. The backup story, part three of “Adventures in Public Domain,” feels stretched thin and buckles under the weight of its own premise, with Rick commenting on how only the most boring characters haven’t been bought out by some rights-holder or another and… yeah, it turns out he’s not wrong. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 3 out of 5

SONIC THE HEDGEHOG #10

A fine book, with fine art, that’s more of a segue to what comes next. On the plus side, the book includes Shadow growling at Sonic, Knuckles only wanting to protect the Master Emerald, and a whole mess of new forms for old foes. It’s not a bad book by any stretch, but it’s really only building up to a finale. — Rollin Bishop

Rating: 3 out of 5

STAR WARS ADVENTURES #15

The first half of this issue focuses on Poe Dameron and BB-8 on the run from threats on a mysterious planet, only for a young boy to intervene and help the heroes escape. This story feels both too short and too long, as it doesn’t offer much insight into any of the characters despite setting up a newcomer as a potentially compelling figure. The time we spend with him ultimately feels like a waste, or like there were a few more pages cut out that explored his arc more thoroughly. The history of the Millennium Falcon is chronicled in the second half of the issue, depicting an incident when the ship landed on a planet seemingly covered in junk, resulting in Han, Leia, Luke, and Chewie to become surrounded by those hoping to steal the ship. As is a common occurrence, C-3PO unwittingly has a hand in their potential safety, with this story offering little narrative excitement, other than perhaps delivering an anecdotal incident of a droid saving our “heroes.” — Patrick Cavanaugh

Rating: 2 out of 5

STAR WARS TALES FROM VADERS CASTLE #5

With the culmination of Tales from Vader’s Castle, our Rebel heroes have come face to face with the Sith Lord in his chambers, forcing them to take decisive action if they hope to escape. The heroes look back at the stories they have been telling each other over the last four issues to inspire their potential escape, whether it be standing up to threats that feel insurmountable or exploiting the weaknesses of potential foes to use to their advantage. Unlike other Star Wars Adventures stories that merely present morality stories, the final issue of this series actually served a purpose other than entertaining readers. In that regard, this spin-off series marks an improvement from the proper series, delivering readers an entertaining limited storyline. Given that the storyline focused on Rebels breaking into Vader’s castle on Mustafar, it’s hard to believe they’d live to tell the tale, but this is an all-ages series, after all, so we can cut them some slack in the issue’s lack of decapitations. — Patrick Cavanaugh

Rating: 4 out of 5

STARCRAFT SCAVENGERS #4

Starcraft Scavengers has a classic horror ending, one where no one really wins. Caleb, arguably the hero of the story and the only one who makes sense, experiences true hopelessness in the face of the dark templar who killed his allies and a bunch of Imperial soldiers. While I expected Scavengers to have a melancholy ending after the events of the last issue, I was surprised to see the uselessness of the Scavengers as they confronted the dark templar one last time. Also, some of the human’s motivations were a bit unclear, especially as they quickly turned on each other over and over. This issue doesn’t exactly stick the landing, but I am intrigued to see if Houser gets a chance for a sequel. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 3 out of 5

STRANGER THINGS #2

Still struggling to learn more about where he is and the terrible creatures he has run into, Will pursues the faint echoes of his mother’s voice, hoping he can reach out to her somehow. With Will finding a mirror image of his own house in the Upside Down, he learns that his mother devised a series of Christmas lights to communicate with her son, allowing Will to warn her of a horrifying threat that’s headed her way. This issue covered the Upside Down version of many of the series more iconic events and first glimpses that Will was alive, as well as hint at Barb’s fate after she was taken into the Upside Down. While Will’s narrative isn’t quite as compelling as what his friends were up to, learning about Will’s experiences in the Upside Down and how some of the show’s more iconic moments played out from his perspective will appeal to devout fans of the TV show. — Patrick Cavanaugh

Rating: 3 out of 5

WAYWARD #30

[READ THE FULL REVIEW HERE]

Endings are challenging things when it comes to comic books. It’s a delicate balance between ending the story and satisfying the reader, and it’s one that Jim Zub strikes perfectly with Wayward #30. To be clear, Wayward #30 is no happy ending. There is loss and a lingering sense of “what comes next” that clings to the pages long after you close the book but there is an optimism, a hope, and even an inspiration in the issue’s final line that transcends the story. Steven Cummings’ art in the issue is equally as transcendent and, combined with Tamra Bonvillain’s exquisite colors, the book is as visually satisfying as it is narratively. The issue isn’t perfect – there are pieces of story and character that some readers may wish had gotten a bit more time – but overall it is an elegant, beautiful finale that will give fans a lot to love, both in the first reading and in what is sure to be many re-readings to come. — Nicole Drum

Rating: 5 out of 5

WYTCHES BAD EGG

Serving as both a prequel to the original storyline and a tease of what’s to come in the next arc, Wytches: Bad Egg introduces readers to Sebastian, a wytch hunter who comes from a long line of hunters which prevents him from having a normal childhood while learning the ways of dispatching the enemy. Against his mother’s wishes, and despite his best intentions, Sebastian befriends his neighbor Jackson, even though his only friend’s family must be killed for their devotion to wytches. This special might have been years in the making, but it demonstrates that Scott Snyder and Jock haven’t missed a step in delivering readers emotional and horrifying stories. Most readers likely don’t come from a wytch-hunting lineage, yet we’ll see a lot of our younger selves in Sebastian, thinking back to those first friendships we formed that we knew wouldn’t last. Snyder, Jock, and colorist Matt Hollingsworth deliver readers all the gruesome glory that fans have come to expect from the creative team on this title, though fans will likely be more shocked by the emotional weight of Sebastian’s relationship to his only friend and the lengths his mother Clara will go to protect and inspire her son. If this is a taste of what the next arc of Wytches has in store for readers, we can’t wait to sink our teeth into it in 2019. — Patrick Cavanaugh

Rating: 5 out of 5