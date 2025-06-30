Demon Slayer Is Getting Yet Another Adaptation

Demon Slayer is set to take over theaters this Summer with the long-awaited Infinity Castle movie. The series, based on the hit manga by Koyoharu Gotouge, is one of the most successful anime of all time. The first feature film, Mugen Train (released in 2020), is the highest-grossing anime movie of all time, and the series is one of the most popular on streaming platforms like Crunchyroll and Netflix. But, like Tanjiro constantly pushing through injury, the series isn’t taking a break, as yet another adaptation is on the way.

Fans are getting Demon Slayer overload this Summer. Mugen Train was rereleased in theaters in 4K, the entire series streamed for free on YouTube, and the show’s official X account has been overwhelming fans with content for the last 54 days. To top it all off, Demon Slayer fans will get to enjoy a new novelization of the manga this Summer, alongside the Infinity Castle movie.

Demon Slayer Is Getting a New Novel

To celebrate the release of Infinity Castle in Japanese theaters on July 18th, a new novelization of the arc will be released the same month. Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – Infinity Castle Movie 1 – Akaza’s Return is the new novel written by Aya Yajima, which will be released in Japan on July 22nd.

The novel will take the first part of the Infinity Castle arc and transform it into beautiful prose. The novel is over 240 pages, and also includes four color illustrations. Infinity Castle Movie 1 – Akaza’s Return isn’t the first novelization of Demon Slayer. Yajima has previously written three novel adaptations of the franchise. The Flower of Happiness was the first novel, published in 2019, and it explored Tanjiro and Zenitsu’s lives before joining the Demon Slayer Corps.

The official synopsis for the new novel reads, “Muzan Kibutsuji appears at the Ubuyashiki estate, headquarters of the Demon Slayer Corps. Tanjiro and the Hashira rush to protect their master, but they are suddenly cast into a mysterious space by Muzan’s power. Where they land is none other than the demons’ stronghold, Infinity Castle. Thus, the final battle between the Demon Slayer Corps and the demons begins.”

Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Is Aiming to Break Box Office Records

To say that the release of Infinity Castle is the most anticipated anime of 2025 is a massive understatement. Mugen Train arc’s box office achievement (above) is already impressive, but fans are expecting Infinity Castle to blow that record out of the water. Not only is Infinity Castle the second Demon Slayer movie (which is hype enough to fill theaters), it is also the first movie in a new trilogy that will bring Demon Slayer‘s anime to a close. Infinity Castle releases in US theaters on September 12th.

