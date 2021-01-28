Marvel's Deadpool Unexpectedly Faces Judge Dredd

✖

You always need to expect the unexpected when it comes to Marvel's Deadpool, who breaks the 4th wall on a regular basis but is also apt to blow himself up just to get the job done if he needs to. Both of those came into play so to speak during the most recent issue of Savage Avengers, where he found himself locked up in a cell with Conan the Barbarian and both were looking for a way out. The answer? Well, in typical Deadpool fashion it meant a lot of pain and creative thinking, but it also brought in a great moment where was confronted by someone who looked and sounded a whole lot like Judge Dredd. Obviously, spoilers are incoming for Savage Avengers #17 so if you haven't read it yet you've been warned.

Deadpool and Conan find themselves in a cell, and Conan notices that Deadpool instigates the guard to slam his hand so that he can grab his keys. What Conan doesn't realize though is that Wade can pretty much instantly heal, though Wade is pretty bummed that the keys he stole were the guard's personal set and not the ones to his cell.

Conan asks Wade if his body heals as quickly as Logan's, and Wade says "oh much better than Logan." Conan then says perfect and adds "I'll be as swift as I can" before slamming Wade's face in between the bars. He continues to shove him through until Wade is in a slump on the other side, with his insides hanging out and his face all scrunched.

A guard comes to see what all the fuss is about and it's here that we see the guard get pretty irate, saying "Because on Ryker's Island I AM THE L..." though before he can finish Wade cuts him off.

Wade says "Aw No! I ain't getting sued. Eat my elbow!" That reference is tied to Judge Dredd, specifically Sylvester Stallone's big "I am the law" speech he makes in the middle of a battle in the city. The guard even has a visor similar to Dredd, just to cement it.

Savage Avengers #17 is written by Gerry Duggan, drawn by Kev Walker, colored by Java Tartaglia, and lettered by VC's Travis Lanham, and you can find the official description below.

“BLACK SKIES” PART 1! CONAN rings in the New Year on Ryker’s Island — which he promptly breaks out of with the help of...DEADPOOL. The two warriors fight together against the symbiotes of KNULL, and Conan makes a surprising discovery that may help him overcome KULAN GATH."

Savage Avengers #17 is in comic stores now, and let us know what you thought of the issue in the comments or as always you can talk all things comics with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!