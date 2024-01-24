Marvel's Disney What If? Covers Imagine Mickey & Friends as X-Men and Avengers

What if... Mickey Mouse & friends were the strangest superheroes of all, or Earth's mightiest heroes? That's the question on the new batch of Disney What If? variant covers paying tribute to the X-Men and the Avengers in celebration of their 60th anniversaries. Marvel Comics debuted the new line with January's Amazing Spider-Man #41 and a homage to 1963's Avengers #1, and the variants will adorn select issues of Amazing Spider-Man throughout 2024 in both color and black and white versions.

Featuring Mickey and Minnie Mouse, Goofy, and Daisy and Donald Duck, the covers re-imagine the Disney characters as the classic West Coast Avengers — Hawkeye, Mockingbird, Wonder Man, Tigra, and Iron Man — in a throwback to 1985's The West Coast Avengers (Vol. 2) #1. Next, Donald Duck is the "Duck called Havok" in a homage to 1969's X-Men (Vol. 1) #58, the first appearance of Alex Summers as the energy-powered mutant Havok, and Minnie Mouse dazzles in a tribute to Dazzler's dramatic debut in 1980's Uncanny X-Men #130.

See the Disney What If? variant covers in the gallery below.