Marvel's Disney What If? Covers Imagine Mickey & Friends as X-Men and Avengers
The new Disney What If? covers celebrate the 60th anniversaries of the X-Men and the Avengers.
What if... Mickey Mouse & friends were the strangest superheroes of all, or Earth's mightiest heroes? That's the question on the new batch of Disney What If? variant covers paying tribute to the X-Men and the Avengers in celebration of their 60th anniversaries. Marvel Comics debuted the new line with January's Amazing Spider-Man #41 and a homage to 1963's Avengers #1, and the variants will adorn select issues of Amazing Spider-Man throughout 2024 in both color and black and white versions.
Featuring Mickey and Minnie Mouse, Goofy, and Daisy and Donald Duck, the covers re-imagine the Disney characters as the classic West Coast Avengers — Hawkeye, Mockingbird, Wonder Man, Tigra, and Iron Man — in a throwback to 1985's The West Coast Avengers (Vol. 2) #1. Next, Donald Duck is the "Duck called Havok" in a homage to 1969's X-Men (Vol. 1) #58, the first appearance of Alex Summers as the energy-powered mutant Havok, and Minnie Mouse dazzles in a tribute to Dazzler's dramatic debut in 1980's Uncanny X-Men #130.
See the Disney What If? variant covers in the gallery below.
AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #47 Disney What If? Variant Cover by Alessandro Pastrovicchio
AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #47
Disney What If? Variant Cover by Alessandro Pastrovicchio
On Sale 4/10
AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #49 Disney What If? Variant Cover by Giada Perisonotto
AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #49
Disney What If? Variant Cover by Giada Perisonotto
On Sale 5/8
AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #51 Disney What If? Variant Cover by Ivan Bigarella
AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #51
Disney What If? Variant Cover by Ivan Bigarella
On Sale 6/5