Marvel Announces New Villain Solo Series

The Lord of Vampires is getting his own time to shine. Tuesday, Marvel Comics officially unveiled Dracula, a new mini-series featuring the iconic vampire. The series, which serves as a tie-in to the publisher's sizable Blood Hunt event this summer, will run for three issues and feature both Dracula and Bloodline, Blade's daughter first introduced in 2023. The series comes from writer Danny Lore and artist Vincenzo Carratù with Rod Reis doing the covers.

"One of the most interesting things about Dracula, for me, is that he doesn't run on mortal time, and because of that, his reasoning tends toward shadowy and full of schemes. Right now, his goal is to keep Brielle safe – but what does it mean to protect the kid of the number-one thorn in your side? And why?" Lore said in a press release distributed by Marvel.

They added, ""In the early stages of a Marvel character's history, one of the most important moments is when their world broadens to include the rest of their universe. In her origin, we brought the world of magic and the supernatural to Brielle, and I'm overjoyed to be a part of bringing HER to the world of capes and super heroes."

According to Carratù, his favorite monster ever made is Dracula.

"I'm obviously very excited to be part of this crossover which is spearheaded by Pepe Larraz, one of the most important artists of our entire generation," Carratù added. "I'm very grateful to my editors for giving me the chance to be a part of this. I love drawing monsters, and Dracula is the prince of all monsters. It's always fun to be able to draw a battle between vampires because they allow you to do things that cannot be done with normal anatomies and Dracula is the icing on the cake!"

Dracula is the fourth of eight Blood Hunt tie-in series that have been revealed by Marvel this week behind Black Panther, Union Jack the Ripper, and Blood Hunters. The House of Ideas has four mini-series yet to revealed in addition to six one shots.