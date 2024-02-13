Black Panther Becomes a Vampire in Marvel's Blood Hunt Event

Marvel's Blood Hunt event series will see Black Panther turned into a creature of the night. T'Challa is currently an outsider to Wakanda, exiled in the last volume of the Black Panther comic. However, that hasn't stopped the Black Panther from fighting for justice, but his mission will hit a major roadblock in May when Blood Hunt kicks off. The main series is written by Jed MacKay (Avengers, Moon Knight) with art by Pepe Larraz (X-Men), but a three-issue tie-in series featuring Black Panther will find the Avenger serving the vampire nation.

Black Panther: Blood Hunt is by writer Cheryl Lynn Eaton (Marvel's Voices) and artist Farid Karami (Venom: Lethal Protector). The comic will see T'Challafinally returning to Wakanda's capital city while under the influence of the vampires. Black Panther will be one of the first heroes to fall victim to Blood Hunt's rampage, and he will find himself caught in a soul-crushing struggle between protecting his people from his new brothers and satisfying his new overpowering thirst for blood.

(Photo: Marvel Comics)

What is Black Panther: Blood Hunt about?

"Threatening his legacy as king as well as his deep connection with the Panther God, T'Challa reluctantly embarks on a quest from the vampire overlord to find an ancient power," a description of Black Panther: Blood Hunt reads. "In the process, he'll unearth long-buried secrets about Wakanda's own secret history with creatures of the night as Eaton and Karami introduce new blood-sucking villains inspired by real African legend and mythology."

"Long live the king! Literally! While T'Challa has always been the height of human excellence, steering such a legendary character as he navigates a supernatural battlefield populated with gods and monsters—all while adapting to a form and newfound powers unfamiliar to him—has been a treat," Eaton said. "T'Challa's royal status is not just Wakandan in nature, but vampiric as well. And I can't wait to explore both of those bloodlines. No pun intended!"

"Once I read the script, I was delightfully surprised about where the story was going and how cool the tone and atmosphere were," Karami added. "The Avengers: Earth's Mightiest Heroes animated series was my introduction to most of Marvel's super heroes, and Black Panther was my favorite character there. The chance to draw T'Challa as a vampire battling other vampires and some African mythological demons in such an epic yet dark tale has been a dream come true."

Black Panther: Blood Hunt #1 goes on sale May 29th.