Marvel Blood Hunt Variant Covers Turn Superheroes Into Vampires

Sink your teeth into Marvel's Blood Hunt vampire variant covers. Marvel Comics on Thursday dropped the first batch of new covers tying into the vampire-centric crossover event pitting the superheroes of the Marvel Universe — the Avengers, Blade, Miles Morales Spider-Man, and more — against a legion of blood suckers. The Vampire Variant Cover series homage classic Marvel vampire series The Tomb of Dracula, Fear (featuring Morbius, the Living Vampire), Giant-Size Dracula, and Giant-Size Chillers, turning superheroes into creatures of the night. Marvel previously announced the main five-issue limited series will receive polybagged Red Band Editions with additional pages and graphic content too explicit for the regular edition.

Below is the official synopsis for Blood Hunt and 18 of the just-revealed Vampire Variant Covers.

"As eternal night takes hold of the Marvel Universe, an overwhelming army of bloodsucking terrors will emerge, united by a single vision for the first time in millennia. To keep them at bay, a new world order may need to be put in place... The skies have gone dark, the sun hiding its face from the carnage to come. The children of the night, the vampires, have risen from the dark and hidden places of the world as one to drown the Marvel Universe in blood. Earth's final night has fallen-can even the heroes of this doomed world stem the tide of blood that is to come? Join the Avengers, Blade, Bloodline, Spider-Man, Hunter's Moon, Tigra, Doctor Strange, and Clea as the dance of death begins."

Writer Jed Mackay (Avengers, Vengeance of the Moon Knight) and artists Pepe Larraz (Fall of the House of X) and Marte Garcia (G.O.D.S.) are on the book, which kicks off with Free Comic Book Day 2024: Blood Hunt / X-Men #1 and Blood Hunt #1 in May.

On Sale 4/3

AVENGERS #12 Vampire Variant Cover by Pete Woods

CAPTAIN AMERICA #8 Vampire Variant Cover by David Yardin

IMMORTAL THOR #9 Vampire Variant Cover by Sergio Dávila

SENSATIONAL SHE-HULK #7 Vampire Variant Cover by Betsy Cola

SPIDER-MAN: SHADOW OF THE GREEN GOBLIN #1 Vampire Variant Cover by Dan Panosian

VENGEANCE OF THE MOON KNIGHT #4 Vampire Variant Cover by Elizabeth Torque

VENOM #32 Vampire Variant Cover by Stephen Mooney

X-MEN #33 Vampire Variant Cover by Lee Garbett

On Sale 4/10

DAREDEVIL #8 Vampire Variant Cover by Stephen Segovia

FANTASTIC FOUR #19 Vampire Variant Cover by Todd Nauck

INCREDIBLE HULK #11 Vampire Variant Cover by Carlos Magno

INVINCIBLE IRON MAN #17 Vampire Variant Cover by Giuseppe Camuncoli

SPIDER-GWEN: GHOST SPIDER #1 Vampire Variant Cover by David López

WOLVERINE #48 Vampire Variant Cover by Jonas Scharf

On Sale 4/17

BLACK WIDOW & HAWKEYE #2 Vampire Variant Cover by Carmen Carnero

GHOST RIDER: FINAL VENGEANCE #2 Vampire Variant Cover by Geoff Shaw

MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN #19 Vampire Variant Cover by Luciano Vecchio

SPIDER-BOY #6 Vampire Variant Cover by Benjamin Su

SPIDER-WOMAN #6 Vampire Variant Cover by Belén Ortega

On Sale 4/24

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #48 Vampire Variant Cover by Annie Wu

