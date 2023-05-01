Spider-Man and Venom Battle as Dinosaurs In Edge of Spider-Verse Preview

Spider-Man has transformed into a six-armed Man-Spider, a Lizard, and a Hulk (oh my!), but 2022's Edge of Spider-Verse unearthed the prehistoric Pter Ptarker from the Cretaceous age: Spider-Rex. One of the new Spider-heroes introduced in the lead-up to Dan Slott and Mark Bagley's Spider-Man series, the spectacular Spider-Rex returns in the four-issue Edge of Spider-Verse (2023) to battle his most ferocious foe yet: Venomsaurus, who becomes an inky-black bad guy after falling into a "black spot" of tar. Below, see the first look at Spider-Rex's return in May's Edge of Spider-Verse #1 from the Spider-Woman team of writer Karla Pacheco and artist Pere Perez.

Along with Spider-Rex, new preview pages from Edge of Spider-Verse #1 tease prehistoric versions of Venom, Mary Jane Watson (the raptor Mary Jane Watsaur), and Kraven the Hunter (Kravertooth the Hunter), plus the noir-styled case of the mysterious Spider-Killer from Zander Cannon.

Edge of Spider-Verse #1 (2023)

Writer: Karla Pacheco

Penciler: Pere Perez

Cover Artist: Patrick Brown

On Sale: 5/3

INTO THE OTHER EDGE OF THE SPIDER-VERSE! SPIDER-REX returns and faces the VENOMSAURUS! PLUS – WHO IS THE SPIDER-KILLER?! Zander Cannon introduces the world to the scariest Spider-Character EVER CREATED!!! Bringing your favorite breakout characters back, as well as introducing brand new Spiders who will blow your mind!