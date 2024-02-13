Marvel's Jessica Jones to Get New Crime Novel From Best-Selling Author

After becoming a beloved part of comics and television, Jessica Jones is about to star in a brand new type of story. Earlier this month, Marvel and Hyperion Avenue announced Breaking the Dark: A Jessica Jones Marvel Crime Novel, a new prose book that will arrive in July. Breaking the Dark: A Jessica Jones Marvel Crime Novel is written by New York Times bestselling author Lisa Jewell, who is known for writing None of This Is True. The novel will kick off a new imprint of Marvel Crime novels, which reimagine some of Marvel's beloved heroes and villains in stories geared towards adult readers. It will also include a Luke Cage novel written by S.A. Cosby, and a Daredevil novel written by Alex Segura.

Breaking the Dark: A Jessica Jones Marvel Crime Novel will be released in the United States on July 2nd, followed by a UK release on July 4th.

Every promise of perfection trails a dark shadow. @hyperionavebook's first book in a brand-new Marvel Crime series, ‘Breaking the Dark: A Jessica Jones Marvel Crime Novel’ by @lisajewelluk, arrives July 2024: https://t.co/u0L4NcOi2t pic.twitter.com/ZH0aZpfRUf — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) February 6, 2024

What Is Breaking the Dark: A Jessica Jones Marvel Crime Novel About?

In Breaking the Dark: A Jessica Jones Marvel Crime Novel, Jessica Jones is a retired super hero, private investigator, loner. She tried her best to be a shiny spandex crimefighter, but that life only led to unspeakable trauma. Now she avoids that world altogether and works on surviving day-to-day in Hell's Kitchen, New York. The morning a distraught mother comes into her office, Jessica would prefer to nurse her hangover and try to forget last night's poor choices. But something about Amber Randall's story strikes a chord with her. Amber is adamant that something happened to her teenage twins while they were visiting their father in the UK. The twins don't act like themselves, and they now have flawless skin, have lost their distinctive tics and habits, and keep talking about a girl named Belle. Amber insists her children have been replaced by something horrible, something "perfect."

Traveling to a small village in the British countryside, Jessica meets the mysterious Belle, who lives a curiously isolated life in an old farmhouse with a strange woman who claims to be her guardian. Can this unworldly teenager really be responsible for the Randall twins' new personas? Why does the strange little village of Barton Wallop seem to harbor dark energies and mysteries in its tight-knit community? A mother's intuition is never wrong. And Jessica knows that nothing in life is perfect—not these kids, not her on-again, off-again relationship with Luke Cage, and certainly not Jessica herself. But even as she tries to buy into the idea that better days are ahead, Jessica Jones has seen all too clearly that behind every promise of perfection trails a dark, dangerous shadow.

"Readers can expect a rollercoaster transatlantic adventure involving a colorful cast of rogues and villains, a power-crazed beauty influencer, some dark romance, a precocious teen detective, clairvoyants, dystopian tech, Jessica Jones at her most Jessica-y, and an immortal cat called Mr. Smith," Jewell teased in a recent interview with Marvel.com.

Are you excited for Breaking the Dark: A Jessica Jones Marvel Crime Novel? Will you be checking out the book? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

As mentioned above, Breaking the Dark: A Jessica Jones Marvel Crime Novel will be released in the United States on July 2nd, followed by a UK release on July 4th.