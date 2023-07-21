Jessica Jones Star David Tennant Addresses Possible Kilgrave Return (Exclusive)

When Netflix canceled Daredevil after three seasons, it was unclear if actors from the "DefendersVerse" would ever play their characters again. However, Charlie Cox ended up playing Daredevil/Matt Murdock in Spider-Man: No Way Home in 2021 and She-Hulk: Attorney at Law in 2022, and now he is working on a brand new Disney+ series, Daredevil: Born Again. The new series is also expected to feature Vincent D'Onofrio as Wilson Fisk/Kingpin, but other big names from Daredevil will not be returning while other characters have been recast. That has left fans wondering about some of the other Defenders, especially Krysten Ritter's Jessica Jones. If Ritter were to reprise her role, many fans would also love to see David Tennant back as Kilgrave. ComicBook.com recently had the chance to chat with Tennant about the upcoming second season of Good Omens, and we asked if there's a chance Kilgrave could return.

"From your mouth to Kevin Feige's ear," Tennant replied. "Yeah, yeah, yeah. Great. Very good," he added when we said we were putting the idea out into the universe. You can watch Tennant's reply in the video above.

Who Is Appearing in Daredevil: Born Again?

In addition to Cox and D'Onofrio, it was recently revealed that Jon Bernthal would be returning for the Disney+ series as The Punisher. While Marvel has not officially confirmed if the new show is taking place in the same universe as the Netflix series, some of the casting announcements are leading fans to believe the MCU's Daredevil is not the exact same version as the original show.

The Many Saints of Newark star Michael Gandolfini is also joining the new series, but the actor's role in Born Again has yet to be revealed. "I'm very giddy about it and very excited. I'm counting the days until we start and am honored to be a part of it," Gandolfini told ET Canada. "We get to shoot in New York and people are going to be really happy to see these characters that we previously saw in the Netflix series in the MCU."

What Is Good Omens Season 2 About?

The second season of Good Omens is expected to follow Crowley (David Tennant) and Aziraphale (Michael Sheen) living amongst the humans in London's Soho. According to Amazon, things begin to get apocalyptic once again "when an unexpected messenger presents a surprising mystery."

While Tennant and Sheen will be back for more Good Omens, it was previously confirmed that Benedict Cumberbatch and Frances McDormand aren't returning to play Satan and God. The new season is also expected to feature the return of Jon Hamm as Archangel Gabriel, Doon Mackichan as Archangel Michael, and Gloria Obianyo as Archangel Uriel. There will also be some actors returning in new roles, including Miranda Richardson as demon Shax, Maggie Service as Maggie, and Nina Sosanya as Nina. Good Omens newcomers include Liz Carr as angel Saraqael, Quelin Sepulveda as angel Muriel, and Shelley Conn as demon Beelzebub.

Good Omens returns on July 28th.

Editor's note: This interview was conducted prior to the SAG actors' strike.