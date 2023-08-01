Marvel Crime Prose Novels Will Focus on Daredevil, Luke Cage, and Jessica Jones

Marvel is launching a series of adult crime novels. According to Publisher's Weekly, Disney Publishing Worldwide's Hyperion Avenue imprint will launch three original novels with the first expected to debut in 2024 and the other two following in 2025, each one set to focus on a different Marvel character and falling into what the publisher describes as "a hard-edged crime-fiction program for adults". The novels will be written by best-selling crime and mystery authors Lisa Jewell, S.A. Cosby, an Alex Segura.

"We are always looking for new ways to tell stories about Marvel's beloved superheroes, and working with Hyperion Avenue on the Marvel Crime novels will showcase these characters in an exciting new light," Sven Larsen, VP of licensed publishing at Marvel said in a statement. "We know that lifelong Marvel fans and crime fiction enthusiasts alike will enjoy this inventive new series."

The series will kick off with a story featuring Jessica Jones and will be written by Jewell. Jewell has previously written 19 novels, including Then She Was Gone and None of This is True. Crosby will take on Luke Cage in his novel. Crosby has written novels such as Razorblade Years and All the Sinners Bleed previously. Segura, who has previously worked with other Disney Publishing Group imprints on YA novels including Star Wars Poe Dameron Free Fall and Araña and Spider-Man 2099: Dark Tomorrow, will feature Daredevil in his novel.

"I'm writing a DAREDEVIL CRIME NOVEL," Segura wrote on Twitter. "So thrilled to be part of @hyperionavebook's new series of @Mavel Crime books, kicking off with Jessica Jones by @lisajeweluk and Luke Cage by my great friend, @blacklionking73!"

Jewel also reacted to the news, writing on Twitter "Well here's an announcement and a half! I've written a novel for Marvel! It features the brilliant Jessica Jones and will be published this time next year, followed the year after by two more novels by the amazing @blacklionking73 and @alex_segura."

Cosby, however, may have had the best reaction: "Sweet Christmas!!! (that won't' be in the book lol).

Marvel Has Another Adult Novel Series Coming in 2024

Back in June, Marvel announced that they were teaming up with Penguin Random House's Random House Worlds for an adult novel series expanding on the What If…? concept. The series will feature Spider-Man, Loki, Moon Knight, and more with the series kicking off sometime in 2024 with What If… Loki Was Worthy? That book is expected in March, followed by What If… Wanda Maximoff and Peter Parker Were Siblings? in July and What If… Marc Spector Was a Host to Venom? in October.

What's Next for the Marvel Cinematic Universe?

While the world of Marvel stories is expanding in the world of prose and publishing, it's also continuing on screen as well. Recently, Marvel Studios released the trailer for Season 2 of Loki, continuing Loki's multiversal adventures. The series is set to debut on Disney+ on October 6th and will see the series pick up after the aftermath of Season 1 "when Loki finds himself in a battle for the soul of the Time Variance Authority. Along with Mobius, Hunter B-15 and a team of new and returning characters, Loki navigates an ever-expanding and increasingly dangerous multiverse in search of Sylvie, Judge Renslayer, Miss Minutes and the truth of what it means to possess free will and glorious purpose."

Are you excited about the upcoming Marvel novel series? Let us know in the comment section!