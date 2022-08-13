She-Hulk Director Addresses Jessica Jones Cameo Rumors

The premiere of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is right around the corner, and there's a lot of excitement from fans about seeing Jennifer Walters / She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany) make her live-action debut. The series' legal comedy premise has already been expected to introduce some weird and entertaining cameos from across Marvel canon, something that has led to a lot of theories from fans. One rumor that surrounded the series in its early days of production was that Krysten Ritter would be reprising her role as Jessica Jones in the series — something that one of the series' directors, Kat Coiro, is addressing.

"Well, put that out there!" Coiro said of Marvel cameos in a recent interview with Tara Hitchcock. "Let's have Thor come visit She-Hulk! I think the person who I think most organically fits into the world is in the show. I actually think Jessica Jones would be a good addition."

"Every single existing MCU character who came into this show had to make the adjustment from being in things that are much more serious to being in something that is tonally more outrageous," Coiro added. "And they're all such wonderful actors and all so adept at adjusting, but it was definitely fun to watch that transition and fun to watch them go 'Oh, it's ok for me to do this?' The biggest question they all ask me is 'Am I going too far?' And I would say 'Absolutely not! Go further!"

As Ritter told ComicBook.com in an interview last year, she would be "always down" to return to playing Jessica.

"I absolutely love Jessica more than anything. And I loved those years playing her," Ritter told us at the time. "If there was ever an opportunity for her to pop up anywhere, I would be the first [to say yes]. I may or may not have the jacket ready to go in my closet. So, you never know, but if I ever had the opportunity to play her again, I would be so thrilled."

"I'm always down to do it again," she continued. "It was an absolute dream. And I love her. I love that character. I love the way that she connected with so many people in a deep way and resonated with women and girls in an exciting way. I am just so proud that I got to play such an iconic character."

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law follows Jennifer Walters as she navigates the complicated life of a single, 30-something attorney who also happens to be a green 6-foot-7-inch superpowered hulk. The nine-episode series welcomes a host of MCU vets, including Mark Ruffalo as Hulk, Tim Roth as Abomination, Charlie Cox as Daredevil, and Benedict Wong as Wong. The cast also includes Ginger Gonzaga, Josh Segarra, Jon Bass and Renée Elise Goldsberry. Executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, Kat Coiro and Jessica Gao. Co-executive producers are Wendy Jacobson and Jennifer Booth.

Are you excited for the upcoming She-Hulk series? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

She-Hulk is expected to debut on Disney+ on Thursday, August 18th. If you haven't checked out Disney+ yet and you want to give it a go, you can do that here.

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.