Marvel's Gang War Art Showcases the Heroes and Villains

The streets of New York are at war — and to the victor goes the city. Ahead of the "Marvel: Amazing Spider-Man – Gang War" panel at New York Comic Con on Friday, October 13th, Marvel Comics has released new promotional artwork showing the major players of the crime-ridden crossover with art by Ryan Stegman (Superior Spider-Man Returns). The street-level event, which officially kicks off in November's Amazing Spider-Man #37 and Amazing Spider-Man: Gang War First Strike #1, spans issues of Miles Morales: Spider-Man, Spider-Woman, and tie-in series Daredevil: Gang War, Luke Cage: Gang War, and Deadly Hands of Kung-Fu: Gang War.

After a mystery player hired the assassin Shotgun to take out crime lord Tombstone in the pages of Amazing Spider-Man #31, the super-crime landscape of New York has been on edge. When Gang War erupts, it's going to take Spider-Man and his own gang of superheroes — including Miles Morales, Elektra's Daredevil, the Jessica Drew Spider-Woman, She-Hulk, Luke Cage, and Bailey Briggs, the spectacular Spider-Boy — to save the city.

Stegman's artwork assembles the crime lords and super-criminals at war, including Wilson Fisk, the Kingpin; the Hobgoblin; Tombstone; Hammerhead; Madame Masque; Crime Master; Black Mariah; the Owl; White Rabbit; Ringmaster; and Tombstone's daughter, Janice Lincoln, a.k.a. the Beetle.

Marvel Gang War Checklist



Gang War First Strike: November 2023

Amazing Spider-Man #37

Amazing Spider-Man #38

Miles Morales: Spider-Man #12

Amazing Spider-Man — Gang War: First Strike #1

Spider-Woman #1

Luke Cage: Gang War #1 (of 4)

Gang War: December 2023

Amazing Spider-Man #39 (special upsized issue)

Amazing Spider-Man #40

Miles Morales: Spider-Man #13

Miles Morales: Spider-Man #14

Daredevil: Gang War #1 (of 4)

Spider-Woman #2

Luke Cage: Gang War #2 (of 4)

Deadly Hands of Kung-Fu: Gang War #1 (of 3)



Gang War: January 2024

Amazing Spider-Man #41

Amazing Spider-Man #42

Miles Morales: Spider-Man #15

Daredevil: Gang War #2 (of 4)

Spider-Woman #3

Luke Cage: Gang War #3 (of 4)

Deadly Hands of Kung-Fu: Gang War #2 (of 3)



Gang War: February 2024

Amazing Spider-Man #43

Amazing Spider-Man #44

Miles Morales: Spider-Man #16

Daredevil: Gang War #3 (of 4)

Spider-Woman #4

Luke Cage: Gang War #4 (of 4)

Deadly Hands of Kung-Fu: Gang War #3 (of 3)



Gang War: March 2024

Daredevil: Gang War #4 (of 4)

Amazing Spider-Man – Gang War Panel at NYCC 2023

3:15PM – 4:15PM EST | Room 409

Marvel Comics Executive Spider-Editor Nick Lowe web-slings by to host a scintillating symposium on everyone's favorite wall-crawler – and the latest mess of trouble he's gotten himself into in the thrilling Gang War comics crossover! A war has erupted among the gang lords of the Big Apple, and only Spidey's hand-picked team of heroes (including Miles Morales, She-Hulk, Daredevil, Spider-Woman, and Luke Cage) can stop them. So join Nick, Marvel Comics Editor-in-Chief C.B. Cebulski, and an array of other arachnid aficionados including Zeb Wells (Amazing Spider-Man), Erica Schultz (Daredevil: Gang War), and Greg Pak (Deadly Hands of Kung Fu: Gang War), to get the lay of the land for this showstopper of a crossover! PLUS, stay to the end for an exclusive giveaway!