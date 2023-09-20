Marvel Previews Gang War Crossover Event

New York's street-level heroes are going to war. Announced at San Diego Comic-Con in July, Marvel's Gang War assembles a super-team — Spider-Man, the Elektra Daredevil, Luke Cage, Shang-Chi, She-Hulk, the Jessica Drew Spider-Woman, and Miles Morales Spider-Man — to stop a super-gang war raging on the streets of New York City. The crossover event has been brewing since the pages of Amazing Spider-Man #31, where Tombstone gathered the city's gang bosses: Hammerhead, Mr. Negative, Crime Master, Diamondback, Madame Masque, Black Mariah, the Owl, and Hammerhead. But when the assassin named Shotgun attempted a hit on Tombstone at his daughter's wedding, the hired-gun hinted there was a "new boss" in town. Following the Gang War: First Strike prelude issues, the event officially begins in December's special upsized Amazing Spider-Man #39. Gang War will cross over into the pages of Miles Morales: Spider-Man and the new Jessica Drew Spider-Woman series and will tie into the limited spin-off series Daredevil: Gang War, Luke Cage: Gang War, and Deadly Hands of Kung-Fu: Gang War.

Featuring guest appearances by Iron Fist, Jessica Jones, and Cloak and Dagger, the Gang War event pits New York's street heroes against supervillains and super criminals: Scorpion, Hobgoblin, and the Prowler are among the classic Spider-foes caught in the web of the underworld's power grab. See the official Gang War event checklist below, followed by December's Gang War titles. Marvel Gang War Checklist

Gang War First Strike: November 2023

Amazing Spider-Man #37

Amazing Spider-Man #38

Miles Morales: Spider-Man #12

Amazing Spider-Man — Gang War: First Strike #1

Spider-Woman #1

Luke Cage: Gang War #1 (of 4) Gang War: December 2023

Amazing Spider-Man #39 (special upsized issue)

Amazing Spider-Man #40

Miles Morales: Spider-Man #13

Miles Morales: Spider-Man #14

Daredevil: Gang War #1 (of 4)

Spider-Woman #2

Luke Cage: Gang War #2 (of 4)

Deadly Hands of Kung-Fu: Gang War #1 (of 3)



Gang War: January 2024

Amazing Spider-Man #41

Amazing Spider-Man #42

Miles Morales: Spider-Man #15

Daredevil: Gang War #2 (of 4)

Spider-Woman #3

Luke Cage: Gang War #3 (of 4)

Deadly Hands of Kung-Fu: Gang War #2 (of 3)



Gang War: February 2024

Amazing Spider-Man #43

Amazing Spider-Man #44

Miles Morales: Spider-Man #16

Daredevil: Gang War #3 (of 4)

Spider-Woman #4

Luke Cage: Gang War #4 (of 4)

Deadly Hands of Kung-Fu: Gang War #3 (of 3)



Gang War: March 2024

Daredevil: Gang War #4 (of 4)

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #39

Written by ZEB WELLS

Art and Cover by JOHN ROMITA JR.

On Sale 12/6 GANG WAR kicks off here! Super-crime is running rampant, and Spider-Man can't solve just one problem at a time. So, Spidey builds a team to take down ALL the super-criminals of New York City in 48 hours. Good luck, Spidey. prevnext

DAREDEVIL: GANG WAR #1 (OF 4)

Written by ERICA SCHULTZ

Art and Cover by SERGIO DÁVILA

On Sale 12/13 The Heat is on in Hell's Kitchen! Elektra Natchios, former assassin turned Daredevil, has been recruited by Spider-Man to stop New York City from tearing itself apart as every mobster and super villain in town go to war! And Elektra is the only thing standing in the way of Hell's Kitchen's annihilation at the hands of a dangerous new gang-the HEAT-whose violent schemes from the pages of Daredevil unfold! prevnext

LUKE CAGE: GANG WAR #2 (OF 4)

Written by RODNEY BARNES

Art by RAMÓN F. BACHS

Cover by CAANAN WHITE

On Sale 12/13 Taking it to the streets! This city needs a hero more than it needs a mayor! In the midst of a turbulent GANG WAR, Luke Cage goes undercover and takes his battle to the streets to track down a new generation of Spider-Slayers. But he won't be alone: Cloak & Dagger, Jessica Jones, and Danny Rand guest-star! prevnext

MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN #13

Written by CODY ZIGLAR

Art and Cover by FEDERICO VICENTINI

On Sale 12/13 Amazing Team-Up as the Gang War rages on! New York is under siege as super villains and criminal gangs violently carve the city up like pie. Miles Morales' job? Save all of Brooklyn from destruction! But there are too many fires for the Spider-Men to put out on their own. The most unlikely super-allies will rise on BOTH sides. And while Miles has his hands full fighting criminals and escaping Scorpion and the anti-super Cape Killers task force, Hobgoblin is making his big move! prevnext

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #40

Written by ZEB WELLS

Art and Cover by JOHN ROMITA JR.

On Sale 12/20 GANG WAR continues! Battle lines are drawn, with Spidey and his crew being the only ones who can save all of New York City from the worst super criminals to ever super criminal! But is Tombstone on THEIR SIDE?! And you won't believe your eyes reading the last page of this issue! prevnext

DEADLY HANDS OF KUNG FU: GANG WAR #1 (OF 3)

Written by GREG PAK

Art by CAIO MAJADO

Cover by DAVID AJA

On Sale 12/27 Whose side are you on? GANG WAR has thrown the crime lords and super heroes of New York into a deadly conflict and as both, Shang-Chi must play each side against each other in a dangerous game of deception! When he became leader of his family's Five Weapons Society, he promised to use it for good, but friends and foes alike have been unsure of his true intentions. The stakes of Gang War will force his hand as he vows to protect Chinatown and use the opportunity to eliminate the Five Weapon Society's biggest rivals! He'll use his world-class fighting skills as well as deceit, calculation, and manipulation to navigate the battlefields as he learns the Art of War is all about the shades of gray! prevnext

MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN #14

Written by CODY ZIGLAR

Art and Cover by FEDERICO VICENTINI

On Sale 12/27 The Prowler enters the battlefield! Hobgoblin launches his first strike in the Gang War, and he's offering no quarter for Spider-Man! And the Prowler joins the fight-but is he friend or foe?! prevnext