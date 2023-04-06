Marvel Gives an MCU Fan-Favorite a New Origin Story

A fan-favorite of the Marvel Cinematic Universe has made her way into the comics — and has gotten a wildly new origin story to boot. Spoilers for Scarlet Witch #4 from Steve Orlando, Sara Pichelli, Elisabetta D'Amico, Matthew Wilson, and Cory Petit below! Only look if you want to know! The issue plays off of one of the longest-running threads of the series thus far — what exactly brought Darcy Lewis to work with and befriend Wanda Maximoff. When Scythia attacks Darcy and briefly destroys Wanda's magic shop, we begin to get our answer.

Across the issue, it is revealed that Darcy was a journalist in desperate need of a good story who infiltrated the Baccae, a secret cult of warrior women within the Daughters of Enyo. When it was revealed that she was researching the group, Darcy panicked and killed one of the Baccae's sisters in self-defense. This then triggered the group's revenge policy, which led Scythia to her door. This varies wildly from Darcy's origins in the MCU, which saw her as a research assistant to Jane Foster.

(Photo: Marvel Comics)

Why is Darcy in the Scarlet Witch seres?

As Orlando explained in an interview late last year, Darcy provides a unique and necessary perspective to the events of the series.

"Darcy's there to lightly chide the absurdities we love of comic books, especially in a character like Thor," Orlando told Polygon in November. "Wanda speaks casually about a life that is absurd and strange, and it's normal for her. But if you look at her family tree and the things she does, it can seem quite esoteric. Darcy essentially gives a voice to the audience in the same way that Kat Dennings' character does."

What is the Scarlet Witch series about?

In Scarlet Witch, there is a door that appears only to those who need it most, who have no one else in the world to turn to. On the other side of this door is the witchcraft shop. Friend or foe, human or otherwise – if your need is great and your hope is gone, there you will meet the Scarlet Witch!

"Since I first stepped into the House of Ideas, the Scarlet Witch has been with me—in fact, she was the star of my first Marvel work ever, kicking ass, weaving spells, and humbling Doom in Darkhold! So, there was no way I could pass up the chance to work on Scarlet Witch," Orlando said in a statement when the series was announced. "Wanda Maximoff has finally broken free of the shadows she's wrestled with for years. And now? Sara Pichelli, Russell Dauterman, and I are unveiling the next chapter of her powerful, improbable, magical life. When you have nowhere else to turn...you turn to the Scarlet Witch. And God help anyone who gets in her way."

"You have been waiting for Scarlet Witch's solo return for so long!" Pichelli added. "Finally that time has come and I'm truly honored my art was chosen to make this happen. Can't wait for you to see the book."

What do you think of Darcy's new origin story in Scarlet Witch #4? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Scarlet Witch #4 is now available wherever comics are sold.