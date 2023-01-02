Scarlet Witch's New Comic Officially Introduces a Fan-Favorite MCU Character

A preview of Scarlet Witch's new ongoing Marvel series officially introduces a fan-favorite character from the comics. Wanda Maximoff has been an Avenger and fought alongside the X-Men, but now she's taking the spotlight in Scarlet Witch from writer Steve Orlando and artist Sara Pichelli. The character has had a pretty interesting journey in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness featuring Scarlet Witch as the main villain. WandaVision brought back Kat Dennings as Darcy Lewis, who will finally appear in the comics when Scarlet Witch #1 arrives in stores.

Marvel released a preview of Scarlet Witch #1 from Steve Orlando, Sara Pichelli, Elisabetta D'Amico, and Matt Wilson. While we get to see Scarlet Witch in action against Doctor Hydro, we also get a look at Darcy Lewis working in Wanda Maximoff's new bauble shop. Darcy is written with the same energy as Kat Dennings portrays on the small and large screen, but she's not the only familiar character to make an appearance. Scarlet Witch's brother Quicksilver also stops by. Of course, Pietro Maximoff was played by Aaron Taylor-Johnson in 2015's Avengers: Age of Ultron.

How Darcy Lewis Factors Into Marvel's Scarlet Witch Series

"Darcy's there to lightly chide the absurdities we love of comic books, especially in a character like Thor," Scarlet Witch writer Steve Orlando told Polygon in November. "Wanda speaks casually about a life that is absurd and strange, and it's normal for her. But if you look at her family tree and the things she does, it can seem quite esoteric. Darcy essentially gives a voice to the audience in the same way that Kat Dennings' character does."

Of the magic shop setting, Orlando said, "One of the things we wanted to do was show that, despite her immense power, [Wanda] isn't always off battling threats and menaces that are relatively hard to relate to. It's really back to what makes Marvel characters iconic. They are the people that exist in the world outside your window. No matter what their power level was, they were also someone you could see in their civilian guise at the coffee shop, or maybe they can't make rent, things like that. Even someone like Captain America — for a long time he was living in a shit apartment in New York."

Scarlet Witch #1 goes on sale Wednesday, January 4th. The preview can be found below.