Marvel's Hellfire Gala Begins in Style in New Marauders Preview (Exclusive)

The biggest event on the Marvel Comics calendar is almost upon us, as the X-Nation prepares for the Hellfire Gala. The X-Men and all the attendees are breaking out their finest outfits for the big occasion, well, and we've got your exclusive first look at the start of the anticipated Gala in a new preview of Marauders #21. As you can see starting on the next slide, there's a lot riding on the Hellfire Gala for Krokoa, but then again if anyone can pull it off, it's the Marauders, even if some of the attendees aren't that thrilled to be in attendance.

As you can see in the preview, we're talking about Reed Richards, though despite his harsh words (or so we assume), the rest of the Fantastic crew is happy to be in attendance as is Iron Man, who is already making friends...okay, that's a lie, but he's at least making a new acquaintance.

You can check out the preview starting on the next slide, and you can find the official description below.

Marauders #21

Written by Gerry Duggan

Art by Matteo Lolli

Colors by Edgar Delgado

WELCOME TO THE HELLFIRE GALA! The Hellfire Trading Company has put together the biggest event of the season – the very first HELLFIRE GALA! Everyone will be there – all your favorite mutants, their closest allies…even their worst enemies – for a night of dinner, drinks, diplomacy and deceit. Fireworks to follow. Plus: From the archives, a classic X-Men tale with our very first look at a Hellfire Gala by Chris Claremont and John Bolton!

Marauders #21 hits comic stores on June 2nd, and you can check out the full preview starting on the next slide!

Are you hyped for the Hellfire Gala? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things comics with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!