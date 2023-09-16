Marvel Announces All-New Thor Corps Team

The Thor Corps is back, taking to the pages of Immortal Thor to help the eponymous Asgardian take down one of his most fearsome challengers yet. Friday, Marvel unveiled that the team of Thor-adjacent characters would return within the pages of Immortal Thor #5 in the character's climactic battle with Toranos.

"I had it in my head for a while that I wanted to do a second IMMORTAL title because I wanted another swing at something that was that big and meaningful," Immortal Thor writer Al Ewing said in a Marvel press release. "I was also looking to do something a bit more optimistic. Hulk is a very horror-based character, and I was writing a lot of heavy emotional stuff in there... I think Thor, in his nature, is a high fantasy character... so you sort of write that from a position of hope. That's nice-it's nice to have a little hope!"

(Photo: Marvel Comics / Alex Ross)

In the cover released by the House of Ideas, Thor is joined by Beta Ray Bill, Jane Foster's Mighty Thor, Loki, and Storm as they charge across the Bifrost. ""Well, let's talk about that cover… it's basically everyone—well, not everybody, because Eric Masterson is sadly no longer with us—but a whole bunch of people who have previously been Thor are Thor again... to back up Thor," ewing added. "The main Thor!"

Immortal Thor is Ewing's spiritual successor to Immortal Hulk, one of Marvel's most acclaimed comics of the past few decades.

"Putting [Immortal] on a book I'm writing is a promise to the reader, and to myself," Ewing told Polygon earlier this year. "I was the one who pitched the title – not editorial, not anyone else – and it was basically a self-challenge. Can I do a book like that again? Can I do my end of it better this time? I have to try, because the alternative is just lie down and let the grass grow where I fell...I want to take another swing at that ball, and this time, I don't just want to knock it into the outfield, I want to hit it right out of the park and stroll calmly around the bases. I want to write something that goes as far and as hard and as powerful as the other book did, to give a similar experience to the people who supported that book and supported me through it and took something deep out of it, but with the benefit of experience."

Immortal Thor #5 is due on December 13th.