Marvel's Immortal Thor #2 First Look Preview (Exclusive)

This week, Marvel Comics launched a new era of Thor with Immortal Thor #1 from writer Al Ewing, artist Martin Coccolo, and colorist Matthew Wilson. Following that stellar debut, ComicBook.com can offer an exclusive first look at Immortal Thor #2, coming to comic book stores in September. Immortal Thor #2 picks up right where Immortal Thor #1 left off, with Thor coming face-to-face with the Utgard-Thor, Toranos, who may be a being beyond even Thor's godlike ability to smite with his trusted hammer, Mjolnir. See the preview pages and solicitation information for Immortal Thor #2 below.

"It did me a power of good to see how many people dug Immortal Thor #1 and were pumped for the next issue," Ewings says of the response to Immortal Thor #1. "Loki fans in particular seem excited, and while I can't promise an easy or gentle rollercoaster ride for them, I can guarantee that that particular car will always be moving forward. We've got plans afoot for the Skald of Realms -- dangerous, unknowable and extremely glamorous plans."

Immortal Thor #2 goes on sale on September 27th. The preview and solicitation information follow.