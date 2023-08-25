Marvel's Immortal Thor #2 First Look Preview (Exclusive)
Al Ewing promises plenty for Loki fans to look forward to as well.
This week, Marvel Comics launched a new era of Thor with Immortal Thor #1 from writer Al Ewing, artist Martin Coccolo, and colorist Matthew Wilson. Following that stellar debut, ComicBook.com can offer an exclusive first look at Immortal Thor #2, coming to comic book stores in September. Immortal Thor #2 picks up right where Immortal Thor #1 left off, with Thor coming face-to-face with the Utgard-Thor, Toranos, who may be a being beyond even Thor's godlike ability to smite with his trusted hammer, Mjolnir. See the preview pages and solicitation information for Immortal Thor #2 below.
"It did me a power of good to see how many people dug Immortal Thor #1 and were pumped for the next issue," Ewings says of the response to Immortal Thor #1. "Loki fans in particular seem excited, and while I can't promise an easy or gentle rollercoaster ride for them, I can guarantee that that particular car will always be moving forward. We've got plans afoot for the Skald of Realms -- dangerous, unknowable and extremely glamorous plans."
Immortal Thor #2 goes on sale on September 27th. The preview and solicitation information follow.
- Immortal Thor #2
- JUL230591
- (W) Al Ewing (A) Martin Coccolo (CA) Alex Ross
- TORANOS WALKS THE EARTH! An Elder God of the Utgard-Realm had marked Thor for destruction – and a city with him. Yet the only power that could prevail carried its own terrible price. And all the while, Loki waited – Loki, who took no side and played no favorites...even if it be their own kin. This is the story of THE IMMORTAL THOR...and the hour of his greatest trial.
- Rated T+
- In Shops: Sep 27, 2023
- SRP: $4.99