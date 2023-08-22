The Weekly Pull: Immortal Thor, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Magic Planeswalkers, and More

It's almost another new comic book day, which means new releases hitting stores and digital platforms. Each week in The Weekly Pull, the ComicBook.com team highlights the new releases that have us the most excited about another week of comics. Whether those releases are from the most prominent publisher or a small press, brand new issues of ongoing series, original graphic novels, or collected editions of older material, whether it involves capes and cowls or comes from any other genre, if it has us excited about comic books this week, then we're going to tell you about it in The Weekly Pull. This week, Thor becomes immortal in a new Marvel series, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds embarks on a new mission, and Magic: The Gathering's most notorious planeswalkers get the spotlight. Plus, Archie Comics gets into the Halloween season spirit with Chilling Tales, and more. What comics are you most excited about this week? Let us know which new releases you're looking forward to reading in the comments, and feel free to leave some of your suggestions as well. Check back tomorrow for our weekly reviews and again next week for a new installment of The Weekly Pull.

Archie Horror Presents: Chilling Adventures (Photo: Robert Hack, Archie Comics) Written by Various

Art by Various

Archie Horror Presents: Chilling Adventures (Photo: Robert Hack, Archie Comics) Written by Various

Art by Various

Published by Archie Comics With Riverdale finally coming to an end this week after seven seasons on The CW, it feels fitting to get a chance to recommend another recent Archie showcase. This week's new collection reprints the string of horror-tinged one-shots from the past year, which reimagine both franchise mainstays and obscure characters (hello, Jinx Holliday) in a modern, creepy flavor. If you walk away from the Riverdale finale wanting more of Archie's blend of classic Americana and unhinged pop-culture impact, this is a good place to start. — Jenna Anderson

Art Brut, Vol. 1: Winking Woman (Photo: Martin Morazzo, Image Comics) Written by W. Maxwell Prince

Art by Martín Morazzo

Colors by Mat Lopes with Chris O'Halloran

Letters by Good Old Neon

Art Brut, Vol. 1: Winking Woman (Photo: Martin Morazzo, Image Comics) Written by W. Maxwell Prince

Art by Martín Morazzo

Colors by Mat Lopes with Chris O'Halloran

Letters by Good Old Neon

Published by Image Comics For nearly six years, I have relished the black humor, surreal illustrations, and strangely sincere perspective on the human condition found in every new issue of Ice Cream Man. So when it was announced that the series writer, W. Maxwell Prince, and artist, Martín Morazzo, were re-releasing their first collaboration, originally titled The Electric Sublime, updated for an optimal reading experience, returning to the start of this artistic partnership was a no-brainer. Retitled Art Brut (taken from the protagonist's name and a phrase meaning "raw art"), the story examines art history and the influence of artistic projects through the mad mind of its lead, Arthur Brut accompanied by a mannequin companion, Manny. The striking tone, immersive and twisted artwork, and insights that make Ice Cream Man a must-read anthology are all present in the four-issue republication now beautifully presented in a hardcover for only $19.99. Strange, funny, and unlike anything else on the comic book stands today, Prince and Morazzo's work is bound to thrill readers who already know their names and those lucky enough to just be discovering them now. -- Chase Magnett

Immortal Thor #1 (Photo: Alex Ross, Marvel Comics) Written by Al Ewing

Art by Martin Coccolo

Colors by Matthew Wilson

Letters by Joe Sabino

Immortal Thor #1 (Photo: Alex Ross, Marvel Comics) Written by Al Ewing

Art by Martin Coccolo

Colors by Matthew Wilson

Letters by Joe Sabino

Published by Marvel Comics Writing a recommendation for Immortal Thor seems a redundant task, even for someone who spent nearly five years reviewing every issue of its predecessor, Immortal Hulk. Writer Al Ewing redefined Marvel's green goliath after 60 years in a run many modern readers consider to be definitive, looming over even Peter David's. Ewing has always had an impressive understanding of Marvel's sprawling lore and the rare ability to refine and build upon it to deliver fascinating new concepts that speak to more than simple superhero genre elements. So his return to another iconic Jack Kirby creation, Thor, paired with another artistic titan, Martin Coccolo, seems to be the most obvious pick for any comic book reader this week. And that's not because we know what to expect; Immortal Hulk's ethos was one of constant surprise and reinvention. Rather, it's because readers know the immense talents involved and the unbridled ambition that accompanies the "Immortal" moniker now. Wherever Ewing and Coccolo aim to steer decades of lore in their new epic of Asgardian gods, it is bound to deliver a superhero read unlike anything we've encountered before. I cannot wait to discover where it leads. -- Chase Magnett

Jean Grey #1 (Photo: Amy Reeder, Marvel Comics) Written by Louise Simonson

Art by Bernard Chang

Colors by Marcelo Maiolo

Letters by Ariana Maher

Jean Grey #1 (Photo: Amy Reeder, Marvel Comics) Written by Louise Simonson

Art by Bernard Chang

Colors by Marcelo Maiolo

Letters by Ariana Maher

Published by Marvel Comics I already was incredibly on board with a Jean Grey solo series, but after reading through this year's ghastly Hellfire Gala one-shot, it feels downright essential. This new four-issue mini promises to take Jean's new status quo to an emotional and essential new height. With Louise Simonson back in the X-Men world, and Bernard Chang on the art, I have confidence they're going to deliver in that regard and then some. — Jenna Anderson

Magic Planeswalkers: Notorious #1 (Photo: Jahnoy Lindsay, Boom Studios) Written by Rich Douek, Cullen Bunn

Art by Carlos Pedro, Fench Carlomagno

Colors by Arianna Consonni, Mattia Iacono

Letters by Ed Dukeshire

Magic Planeswalkers: Notorious #1 (Photo: Jahnoy Lindsay, Boom Studios) Written by Rich Douek, Cullen Bunn

Art by Carlos Pedro, Fench Carlomagno

Colors by Arianna Consonni, Mattia Iacono

Letters by Ed Dukeshire

Published by Boom Studios Thus far, Boom Studios' Magic: The Gathering comics have primarily followed members of the Gatewatch, the planeswalkers equivalent of the Avengers or the Justice League. Magic Planeswalker: Notorious instead seeks to spotlight two of Magic: The Gathering Multiverse's less reputable planeswalkers. Boom Studios couldn't have found a better writer for the job than Cullen Bunn, who never shied away from morally questionable protagonists in a variety of series, both creator-owned and in larger shared universes (his Magneto series with Gabriel Walta for Marvel remains a personal favorite of mine). He'll bring that same energy as he teams with artist French Carlomagno for a story featuring the necromancer Leliana Vess and the vampire planeswalker Sorin Markov, who aren't thrilled to be forced to work together. The issue's second story sees Rich Douek, who helped close out Boom's ongoing Magic: The Gathering series, teaming with Carlos Pedro for a tale featuring Planeswalkers Oko, a fae trickster from the plane of Eldraine, and Calix, an Agent of Fate from Theros. They seem unlikely to get along, but Magic fans will likely enjoy this one-shot, which can also serve as a sampler for those curious about the iconic card game's lore. -- Jamie Lovett