Thunderbolts Fan Art Transforms Steven Yeun Into the MCU’s Sentry

It was recently revealed that Steven Yeun (Nope, The Walking Dead) has joined Marvel Studios' upcoming Thunderbolts movie in an undisclosed role, and fans have been trying to figure out just who the actor is playing. When his casting was announced it was revealed that he has an integral role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe going forward, so fans were assuming that he could be playing The Sentry, who is rumored to appear in the project. An artist on Instagram that goes by the handle of @Clements.Ink created a new design that shows what the Nope star could look like as The Sentry for the MCU. In the fan art, Yeun gets the Marvel characters suit in live-action and it looks pretty good. While we don't know for sure if the actor is playing Sentry or not, it's fun to look at the possibilities.

You can check out the fan art below!

Who is The Sentry?

Fandom describes the character as follows: "In March 1947, Canada's Department K and remnants of the United States' Operation: Rebirth pooled their resources to become Project: Sentry, an attempt to not only recreate the Super Soldier Serum, but in post-war hubris, magnify its effects one hundred thousand times over. Unfortunately, within thirty years it had been divided into nearly a thousand isolated sub-projects, with lab work farmed out to private contractors. The overall administration of the Project was virtually nil. Precisely where all of its resources ended up over the decades, what they might have begun, and where they ultimately led, is currently unknown. Over ten years later, Robert Reynolds, a meth addict, broke into the laboratory of an unnamed professor. It was there that he discovered the Golden Sentry Serum. Consuming the compound, Robert Reynolds gained the power of a million exploding suns. This act killed his partner and the lab's guards. He then asked the Professor to make him more of the compound."

