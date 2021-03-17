Marvel Reveals Stunning Shang-Chi Peach Momoko and Leinil Francis Yu Covers (Exclusive)

✖

Shang-Chi has proven he is a force for good time and time again, but his recent attempts to wield the Five Weapons Society as an equally positive force have been a bit rougher than expected. It's thrown him into conflict with some of Marvel's greatest heroes, but Shang-Chi isn't stopping after some unexpected setbacks, and we'll see his mission continue in Shang-Chi #2. While we have to wait a bit to see how Shang-Chi's latest mission all shakes out, we've got your exclusive first look at more details from the issue and some gorgeous covers for it below, including a main cover by Leinil Francis Yu and a variant cover by Peach Momoko.

The first cover gives you a big hint of what's to come for Shang-Chi, as he will end up directly in Captain America's path. The Five Weapons Society learns that a Cosmic Cube is up for auction, and as you might imagine everyone from Hydra, A.I.M., and others are looking to secure it for themselves.

So is the Five Weapons Society, and they just might have the capital to make it happen. All seems like it's going smoothly until you know who shows up looking to crash the party, and Shang-Chi might have to take down the Avengers to make sure the Society can achieve their long term goals and add some power to the arsenal.

(Photo: Marvel)

We also have a gorgeous variant cover by Peach Momoko, which you can see above. Frankly, I could try and describe it but good Lord that is just stunning, so I don't feel I'll do it justice. Momoko is doing some absolutely amazing work lately and this latest cover is no exception.

You can check out the official description for Shang-Chi #2 below.

SHANG-CHI #2

Written by GENE LUEN YANG

Art by DIKE RUAN

Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU

Variant Cover by PEACH MOMOKO

SHANG-CHI VS. CAPTAIN AMERICA!

• There’s a Cosmic Cube for sale, and everyone from Hydra to AIM to the Hand is ready to pay up for it.

• But Shang-Chi and his Five Weapons Society might outbid them!

• Unless a certain Star-Spangled Avenger has anything to say about it…Uh-oh...

What do you think of those Shang-Chi covers? Let us know in the comments and as always you can talk all things comics with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!