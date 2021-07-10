Silk Teams Up With a Surprising Ally in New Marvel Preview (Exclusive)

Silk's latest adventure is coming to a close with issue #5, and despite their differences, Cindi Moon will need to team up with an unexpected ally to take down Kasha and the demon god they are trying to resurrect. Saya had been working together with Kasha towards an altogether different goal, and that's why it was so shocking that Kasha was secretly working on a dangerous ritual and attempting to bring this powerful force into our world. To stop Kasha, Saya needs Silk's help, but as you can see in our exclusive preview of Silk #5, they are going to have their work going cut out for them, and you can check it out starting on the next slide.

Things get bad pretty much right away, as Kasha has successfully brought the demon through, and Silk heads right for Kasha. Meanwhile, Saya heads for the demon, and while she keeps him busy she's going to need some help to actually take him down. Kasha tries to intervene but Silk interrupts, and now the two are primed and focused on the massive demon attempting to claim Earth as his own.

Silk is written by Maurene Goo and drawn by Takeshi Miyazawa, with colors by Ian Herring and letters by VC's Ariana Maher. You can find the official description below.

"ENTER THE DEMON! It all comes down to this!!! Silk has one chance to stop Kasha from unleashing an ancient demon god! She’ll have to join forces with an unlikely ally to do it. And some shocking revelations turn Silk’s world upside-down!"

Silk #5 hits comic stores on August 4th.

