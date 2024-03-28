Marvel Celebrates a Decade of Skottie Young Variants With Even More

Marvel Comics is celebrating the decorated career of Skottie Young with a new series of variant covers and more. Skottie Young is known for his signature art style that has depicted several of your favorite Marvel heroes and villains as young babies. His work has popped up in Marvel for the last 20 years on covers, interior art, and even merchandise, and can also be found in the mobile/PC game Marvel SNAP. Next up for the Eisner award-winning artist is a cover program featuring 27 variant covers, which can be combined into a giant poster, as well as the release of Young's Giant-Size Little Marvels Infinity Comic.

Characters such as Spider-Man, Black Widow, Iron Man, Spider-Gwen, Thanos, Wolverine, and more get the Skottie Young treatment on a total of 27 covers. The new cover program is titled Skottie Young's Big Marvel Variant Covers and will run on comics coming out in June. They will also be available as virgin black and white covers. As for the poster, the 27 covers will be put together to make up the epic poster and goes on sale in comic shops on June 5th.

"It's hard to believe that we're celebrating 10 years of my Young Variants," Young said. "It's easier to believe that we're celebrating 10 years of my covers on the 12th year of me doing them. I mean, it's Marvel Comics. Everyone's crazy busy and it's hard to keep track of every anniversary. And hey, we love playing fast in loose with numbering of things, right? Joking aside, it's a been such a fun twelve years of getting to make people smile and laugh with my take on the Marvel Universe. Here's to ten-ish or twelve-ish more!"

Fans will also see Skottie Young's Giant-Size Little Marvels Infinity Comic get a print edition for the very first time. Characters such as the X-Men, Avengers, Guardians of the Galaxy, and more embark on an adventure guided by Young throughout the Marvel Universe.

You can get a look at all 27 of the Skottie Young covers, as well as the combined poster below. Let us know which of the covers are your favorite in the comments!