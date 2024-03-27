Ultimate Spider-Man: A Familiar Character Has Already Discovered Peter's Secret Identity

Ultimate Spider-Man has only been out for a couple of issues and characters are already learning his secret identity. The launch of a new Ultimate Universe line of comics brought with it some fundamental changes to Spider-Man. One of the major changes features Peter Parker and Mary Jane married with children, and Peter not gaining his Spider-Man abilities until he's an adult. The second issue of Ultimate Spider-Man saw his daughter, May Parker, find out her Dad is Spider-Man, and now another key character discovers this as well.

*WARNING: The following article contains spoilers for Ultimate Spider-Man #3. Continue reading at your own risk!

Ultimate Spider-Man #3 comes from the creative team of Jonathan Hickman, Marco Checchetto, Matthew Wilson, and VC's Cory Petit. Along with officially introducing Peter Parker's classic Spider-Man costume, the issue also features a showdown between Green Goblin and Bullseye. Green Goblin, whose identity isn't revealed until this issue, has been hitting Wilson Fisk's organization. Fisk has retaliated by sending Bullseye to clean up the mess. Following a tip from his Uncle Ben and J. Jonah Jameson, Spider-Man has been staking out Fisk when he finally catches the confrontation between Green Goblin and Bullseye.

Spider-Man and Green Goblin tag team Bullseye, and once the dust settles, the two compliment each other on their crime-fighting costumes. What Spider-Man doesn't know is his black picotech suit is Ozcorp proprietary tech, meaning the Green Goblin can control it. He then proceeds to pair Spider-Man's suit with his, unmasking Spider-Man. Green Goblin then voluntarily does the same, introducing himself as Harry Osborn. Peter reveals his real name, and they agree to grab a drink to discuss the secret powers controlling the Ultimate Universe.

(Photo: Marvel Comics)

Ultimate Spider-Man puts a new spin on Peter Parker and Harry Osborn's relationship

Harry Osborn is one of Spider-Man's oldest and closest friends, but there have been times when they've been mortal enemies. Harry took on the mantle of Green Goblin from his father, Norman Osborn, and battled Spider-Man many times. After being resurrected during Spider-Man's "Brand New Day" relaunch, the friendship between Harry and Peter returned.

Ultimate Spider-Man is rewriting Spider-Man's origin story, and with that comes a new take on Peter and Harry's relationship and dynamic. In the new Ultimate Universe, Harry Osborn is a heroic Green Goblin, and it appears the two will bond over being new crimefighters.

What is Ultimate Spider-Man #3 about?

The description for Ultimate Spider-Man #3 reads, "PETER PARKER'S NEW LIFE GETS EVEN MORE COMPLICATED… Spider-Man sizes up the new hero Green Goblin! As they team up to fight a new super villain, secrets about the corporations running North America are revealed… And you'll never guess who discovers Spider-Man's secret identity!"