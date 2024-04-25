Boruto: Two Blue Vortex is Topping The Manga Charts

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex has changed the game of the ninja world, taking place three years following the conclusion of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations. As the son of the Seventh Hokage struggles with a world that now fears and hates him, the latest series has resonated with shonen fans. In a new report, it would seem that Boruto Uzumaki has been surpassing some surprising entries from Weekly Shonen Jump, even without the benefit of an anime adaptation running on the small screen.

If you haven't been following along with the story of the Two Blue Vortex, Konoha has changed thanks in part to the powers of Eida, the former member of the Kara Organization who has joined the Hidden Leaf. Aiming to win the affection of Kawaki, Eida used her abilities to mind control the world and have nearly all of the ninjas believe that Boruto was responsible for the death of his parents, Naruto and Hinata. As Kawaki is hoping to kill Boruto to wipe the Otsutsuki off the map, Hinata and Naruto have been placed into a limbo-like state in an alternate reality. While Boruto has allies including Sasuke, Kashin Koji, and Sarada Uchiha, the stakes are getting higher with each passing chapter.

(Photo: Pierrot)

Two Blue Vortex Blows Away The Competition

On Shueisha's Manga Plus App, fans have the opportunity to read the latest chapters of the manga that make up Weekly Shonen Jump. With the arrival of Two Blue Vortex's ninth chapter, Boruto's latest has netted over 1.5 million views, making it more popular than recent chapters of heavy hitters including One Piece and Jujutsu Kaisen. While it might be some time before we see Pierrot tackle the latest series, that fact isn't stopping the sequel series from hitting serious heights.

Studio Pierrot recently confirmed that it was moving away from weekly releases for series like Naruto, instead shifting to a more seasonal approach to its heavy hitters. Originally, the anime studio confirmed that four new episodes of the original Naruto series would hit the small screen last year, but the installments were postponed indefinitely. Whenever the anime adaptation does return, there will be some major events for the television series to tackle.

Do you think Two Blue Vortex might overtake its shonen counterparts when all is said and done? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook.com for the latest update on the ninja world and hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the Hidden Leaf Village.