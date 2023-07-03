Spider-Man and Spider-Boy Battle a Shocking Villain in Marvel Preview

Look out — here comes the Spider-Boy! Edge of Spider-Verse #3 unmasked Spider-Man's sidekick as the resurrected superhero Bailey Briggs, who tags in for a fight against the super-charged Electro in preview pages from Spider-Man #10 (on stands July 5th). In the book from writer Dan Slott and artist Mark Bagley, Spider-Man's Spider-Sense is in overdrive. With the help of the seemingly reformed Norman Osborn, Peter Parker souped up his Spidey senses, increasing his precognitive abilities to "save everyone" — and quickly became overwhelmed by the near-constant threats. Threats like Electro, who shockingly returned in the pages of Spider-Man #8.

See the official solicitation and preview pages below.



Spider-Man (2022) #10



Writer: Dan Slott

Penciler: Mark Bagley

Colorist: Edgar Delgado

Cover by: Mark Bagley, Edgar Delgado

Rating: Rated T

Price: $3.99

Release Date: July 5th, 2023



SPIDER-MAN VS. ELECTRO – NO HOLDS BARRED! The web-slinger and the Emperor of Electricity have both leveled up since they last faced each other, and one really wants to kill the other. Plus, Norman Osborn does something that may end his new amicable relationship with Spider-Man.