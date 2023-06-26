Spider-Man's Sidekick Spider-Boy Gets His Own Marvel Series

Spider-Boy, the secret missing sidekick of The Amazing Spider-Man, is set to star in a new ongoing series. The finale of "The End of the Spider-Verse" arc in Dan Slott and Mark Bagley's Spider-Man comic introduced readers to the young Spider-Boy, a teenage hero who claimed to be the webhead's sidekick. However, Peter Parker had no recollection of him ever existing. Some of Spider-Boy's secrets were peeled back in Edge of Spider-Verse #3, but Marvel will continue his adventures in a solo series from Spider-Boy's co-creator Dan Slott and artist Paco Medina, with covers by Spider-Boy co-creator Humberto Ramos.

Spider-Boy #1 will see Marvel dive headfirst into the hero's untold past, which includes the introduction of his arch-nemesis, Madame Monstrosity. It's not surprising to see Marvel give Spider-Boy his own headlining book. With the recent success of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse and Marvel having multiple titles under its Spider-Man Family featuring Silk, Spider-Woman, Miles Morales, and Ghost-Spider, one more won't hurt. Plus, it allows Dan Slott to continue building Spider-Boy up so he won't be quickly forgotten like Alpha.

Spider-Boy Creative Team Talks About the Spider-Man Sidekick's Solo Series

"Spider-Man isn't supposed to have a sidekick. That's just wrong on so many levels. And that is exactly why we are going to have so much fun with this," Slott explained. "Both this character-- and this new title-- are going to break all the rules. Bailey Briggs is going to have over-the-top adventures in the Spider-Man corner of the Marvel Universe. He'll be facing off against a mix of both all-new villains and fan-favorite Spidey bad guys. The one thing we can promise you, whenever you pick up a copy of SPIDER-BOY, we are going to take the weirdest and wildest swings with every single story! Our goal is to get every reader to ask two questions: 'What in the hell did I just read?!' and 'When is the NEXT one coming out?!'"

"When I found out that I was taking charge of Spider-Boy, I was GREATLY excited because of the possibilities of the character," Medina said. "Aesthetically, there's so much to do with him. Every character gets their action poses to be their personal signature. This time I'm working on something cool and specific for Spider-Boy, something that gives him a light of his own. On the other hand, I'll be working with Dan which is fantastic. His limitless imagery is what such a fresh character needs, it just makes me think of all the things we can do together and what I can bring to the table."

Spider-Boy #1 goes on sale November 1st.

(Photo: Marvel Comics)