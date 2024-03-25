Marvel Teases Spider-Man Vs. the Sinister Six In New Preivew





Spider-Man is once again headed for one of his most challenging villain battles, as the Sinister Six are getting ready to strike – but this time, Spider-Man knows they're coming!

A preview for Marvel's Amazing Spider-Man #46 (Legacy #940) shows the latest incarnation of the Sinister Six (Doc Ock, Kraven the Hunter, Mysterio, The Vulture, and Electro) having a meeting regarding what to do about the sixth member, Sandman, who is currently incarcerated at the Ravencroft Institute. Flint Marko's mind has split, with his second person, "William Baker," being a good citizen who turned himself in to seek treatment. The Sinister Six can't agree on whether this unstable version of Sandman is worth the risk to save, but Doc Ock doesn't allow for any debate: the law of the Six demands that someone spring Sandman: that someone turns out to be Electro, who seems to delight in the assignment.

When Peter Parker visited Ravencroft, he inadvertently set Sandman off, with "Flint Marko" taking control. After that showdown, "William Baker" resurfaced and warned Peter to warn Spider-Man that the Sinister Six were coming for Sandman. So, while Electro is coming for Sandman with little concern for collateral damage, Spider-Man has enough of a heads-up to potentially ensure that at least two of the Sinister Six are off the board before the rest set their sights on him.

Of course, the preview pages for Amazing Spider-Man #46 reveal that the issue will also have a subplot that will see Peter Parker caught up in a case of mistaken identity, as Janice Lincoln/Beetle's lawyer friend Michele shows up a for a date Peter talked her into – only Peter has no idea about such a conversation ever taking place! Anyone who knows Peter Parker/Spider-Man's history knows that nothing good comes whenever multiple Peters (or Peter with a different personality) start showing up...

You can check out the synopsis and a few preview pages for Amazing Spider-Man #46, below!

(Photo: Marvel Comics)

(Photo: Marvel Comics)

Spidey is cleaning up the mess that is his life after some of the most harrowing conflicts of his life. Electro isn't going to wait for Spidey to figure his problems out, though. A dangling thread from earlier in the run that you forgot was dangling starts to pull the sweater apart!

LEGACY #940

Written by: Zeb Wells

Art by: Carmen Carnero

Cover by: John Romita Jr., Scott Hanna

Page Count: 28 Pages

Release Date: March 27, 2024