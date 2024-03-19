Web of Spider-Man Previews 2024 Spider-Verse Stories

What a tangled web Spider-Man weaves. Web of Spider-Man #1, on stands March 20, previews Marvel's Spider-Verse slate through the beginning of 2025 with new Spider-stories by Zeb Wells (Amazing Spider-Man), Alex Segura (Edge of Spider-Verse), Steve Foxe (Spider-Woman), and Greg Weisman (The Spectacular Spider-Men), and artists Ed McGuinness, Salvador Larroca, Marcio Menyz, Frank D'Armata, Greg Land, and John Romita Jr.

The 56-page one-shot sets up the return of Norman Osborn as the Green Goblin in the pages of the landmark 50th issue of Amazing Spider-Man (Vol. 6); Miles Morales' role as a vampire hunter in the crossover event Blood Hunt; the return of Peter Parker clones Ben Reilly, a.k.a. Chasm, and Kaine, a.k.a. The Scarlet Spider, in Chasm: Curse of Kaine; and Madame Web and Miguel O'Hara, a.k.a. Spider-Man 2099, forming the multiversal Spider-Society after the events of Edge of Spider-Verse (2024) #1.

See the preview pages in the gallery below: