Sony Announces All 8 Spider-Man Movies Swinging Back Into Theaters

Spider-Mania! Sony Pictures announced Monday that all eight live-action Spider-Man movies — first released between 2002 and 2021 — are swinging back into select theaters weekly for Spider-Mondays. Among the movies returning to the big screen are Sam Raimi's Spider-Man 2, which celebrates its 20th anniversary in 2024; Marc Webb's The Amazing Spider-Man 2, turning 10 this year; and Spider-Man: No Way Home, the Marvel Cinematic Universe installment uniting three generations of Spider-Men: Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield, and Tom Holland. Sony released an eight-movie trailer, below, announcing that tickets are now on sale through the official Spidey Movies website. All eight movies will return to theaters in release order, starting with Spider-Man (2002) on April 15 through Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021) on June 3. See the release schedule below.

Spider-Man (2002): Monday, April 15 Spider-Man centers on student Peter Parker (Tobey Maguire) who, after being bitten by a genetically-altered spider, gains superhuman strength and the spider-like ability to cling to any surface. He vows to use his abilities to fight crime, coming to understand the words of his beloved Uncle Ben: "With great power comes great responsibility." prevnext

Spider-Man 2 (2004): Monday, April 22 When a failed nuclear fusion experiment results in an explosion that kills his wife, Dr. Otto Octavius (Alfred Molina) is transformed into Dr. Octopus, a cyborg with deadly metal tentacles. Doc Ock blames Spider-Man (Tobey Maguire) for the accident and seeks revenge. Meanwhile, Spidey's alter ego, Peter Parker, faces fading powers and self-doubt. Complicating matters are his best friend's (James Franco) hatred for Spider-Man and his true love's (Kirsten Dunst) sudden engagement to another man. prevnext

Spider-Man 3 (2007): Monday, April 29 Peter Parker (Tobey Maguire) and M.J. (Kirsten Dunst) seem to finally be on the right track in their complicated relationship, but trouble looms for the superhero and his lover. Peter's Spider-Man suit turns black and takes control of him, not only giving Peter enhanced power but also bringing out the dark side of his personality. Peter must overcome the suit's influence as two supervillains, Sandman (Thomas Haden Church) and Venom (Topher Grace), rise up to destroy him and all those he holds dear. prevnext

The Amazing Spider-Man (2012): Monday, May 6 Abandoned by his parents and raised by an aunt and uncle, teenager Peter Parker (Andrew Garfield), AKA Spider-Man, is trying to sort out who he is and exactly what his feelings are for his first crush, Gwen Stacy (Emma Stone). When Peter finds a mysterious briefcase that was his father's, he pursues a quest to solve his parents' disappearance. His search takes him to Oscorp and the lab of Dr. Curt Connors (Rhys Ifans), setting him on a collision course with Connors' alter ego, the Lizard. prevnext

The Amazing Spider-Man 2 (2014): Monday, May 13 Confident in his powers as Spider-Man, Peter Parker (Andrew Garfield) embraces his new role as a hero and spends time with Gwen Stacy (Emma Stone) in between protecting New York from criminals. However, his greatest battle yet is about to begin. With the emergence of Electro (Jamie Foxx), Peter must confront an enemy far more powerful than he is. And when his old friend Harry Osborn (Dane DeHaan) returns, Peter comes to realize that all his enemies have one thing in common: Oscorp. prevnext

Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017): Monday, May 20 Thrilled by his experience with the Avengers, young Peter Parker (Tom Holland) returns home to live with his Aunt May (Marisa Tomei). Under the watchful eye of mentor Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.), Parker starts to embrace his newfound identity as Spider-Man. He also tries to return to his normal daily routine -- distracted by thoughts of proving himself to be more than just a friendly neighborhood superhero. Peter must soon put his powers to the test when the evil Vulture (Michael Keaton) emerges to threaten everything that he holds dear. prevnext

Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019): Monday, May 27 Peter Parker's (Tom Holland) relaxing European vacation takes an unexpected turn when Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) shows up in his hotel room to recruit him for a mission. The world is in danger as four massive elemental creatures — each representing Earth, air, water and fire — emerge from a hole torn in the universe. Parker soon finds himself donning the Spider-Man suit to help Fury and fellow superhero Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal) stop the evil entities from wreaking havoc across the continent. prevnext