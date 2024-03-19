Ultimate Spider-Man to Introduce Gwen Stacy

Marvel's new Ultimate Spider-Man is only a few issues in, but the series' unconventional storytelling has been met with multiple printings and tons of positive acclaim. Fans have been eager to see how Jonathan Hickman and Marco Checchetto continue to put their stamp on the larger Spider-Man mythos — and now, we know that will include Gwen Stacy. On Tuesday, Marvel revealed the newest look at April's Ultimate Spider-Man #4, which will introduce the universe's now-adult version of Gwen Stacy. Gwen not only appears on an Ultimate Spider-Man #4 variant cover by Mateus Manhanini, but in the interior art provided by guest artist David Messina.

According to Marvel, in this exciting new universe, Gwen never met a tragic fate. Instead, she married Harry Osborn and now co-runs Oscorp Industries. Learn more about this ambitious power couple when the Parkers and Osborns go on a double date! Amidst cocktails, small talk is quickly dispersed as this fearless foursome discuss exposing the dark corruption that shaped their world. Little do they all know that the two men at the table have already taken matters into their own hands by suiting up as the vigilantes Spider-Man and Green Goblin!

What Is Ultimate Spider-Man About?

In Ultimate Spider-Man, visionary writer Jonathan Hickman (HOUSE OF X/POWERS OF X) and acclaimed artist Marco Checchetto (DAREDEVIL) bring you a bold new take on Spider-Man, with this, the debut title of the new line of Ultimate Comics! After the events of ULTIMATE INVASION, the world needs a hero...who will rise up to take on that responsibility? Prepare to be entangled in a web of mystery and excitement as the all-new ULTIMATE SPIDER-MAN comic redefines the wall-crawler for the 21st Century!

"When we decided that we were going to do a book about an older Peter Parker becoming Spider-Man, we really wanted to lean into him starting his super hero life from a very different place than what's traditionally expected," Hickman explained prior to the book's launch. "Peter and MJ being married is one of many decisions we made that underline this being quite a 'different' kind of Spider-man story."

