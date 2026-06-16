Marvel Teams Up With USA Today For New Weekly Spider-Man Comic

Spider-Man is one of the most popular superheroes in the entire world. He’s resonated with millions of readers across decades, and because of his instant star power, Marvel has leveraged him whenever they want to try a new risky venture. Heck, Spidey once starred in a team book for over a decade, made almost exclusively to promote other, more obscure superheroes. The point is that Spider-Man has always been the go-to hero for that style of experimentation because Marvel knows that there are so many people who want to read about Spider-Man. Of course, the main problem with comics is that they’re very intimidating to get into, but Marvel is once again using Spider-Man to solve that issue.

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Marvel Comics is officially teaming up with USA Today to bring about a new-reader-friendly experience in a long-forgotten format. Spider-Man is coming back to the newspaper in a way that would make the Daily Bugle jealous, and make J. Jonah Jameson shake with rage. USA Today’s PLAY digital entertainment hub is the official home for the Spider-Man TODAY Infinity Comic. This comic is a vertical comic made to scroll through and will run for 48 weeks. It’s perfect for new readers, has an absolutely legendary creative team, and even better, carries on an important comic book legacy.

An Old Format Reimagined For a Brand New Day

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Spider-Man TODAY, unlike traditional comics that release once or twice a month, will release every Wednesday for 48 weeks, starting today on June 16. It features a true dream team, including writer Al Ewing (Venom, Mortal Thor) and artist Todd Nauck (Gwen Stacy, Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man), both of whom have extensive history with New York’s best Web-Slinger. These stories are meant to be approachable fun for everyone of all ages, so you don’t have to worry about continuity or catching up on current ongoings.

The comic will also touch on every corner of the Marvel Universe, with the first arc guest-starring the Hulk. Ewing is a visionary and encyclopedia for Marvel’s expanded universe, so I’m sure your favorites are in good hands. This’ll be a fantastic introduction ot Marvel for new fans or those who haven’t read in a while, or just great fun for seasoned fans. Spider-Man has always been a hero who rushes into every conflict that comes his way with a quip and a flip, and he’s set to do just that as he battles both classic villains in new ways.

What’s really awesome about this team-up with USA Today is how it harkens back to the olden days, where newspaper strips were the height of comics, and even more respected than single issues. Spider-Man himself had a long-running comic strip in newspapers across America for decades. It started in 1977 with the foundation team of Stan Lee and John Romita Sr., and only ended publication in 2019, operating with an entirely original continuity. These newspaper strips were a unique, important way people got into Spider-Man, but they definitely lost their luster over time. Now, the idea has been reimagined in the coolest way possible, made fresh again for a whole new generation.

Spider-Man editor Nick Loew says that this collaboration with USA Today is “the new incarnation of the Spider-Man funnies” and that Marvel is “trying to take up that baton and run the next part of the race.” This new comic could be more than just a Spider-Man story. It could be the start of Marvel’s return to newspaper strips as a serious practice. If this comic gets as much success as Marvel is clearly pushing it to have, then it’s very possible that other characters could join Spider-Man in this new format very soon.

Are you excited for Marvel’s new Spider-Man venture? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!