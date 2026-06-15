Marvel Teases a Deadpool vs Punisher Rematch 9 Years After Round 1

When two very opposite characters collide on the pages of comics, it’s always a good time. For the readers, at least and when it comes to these highly entertaining and equally as unlikely comics collisions, there are few as intense as Deadpool vs. the Punisher. Back in 2017, Marvel put the virtually indestructible Merc With a Mouth up against Frank Castle’s relentless violence with the result being an iconic and action-packed adventure. Now, almost a decade later Marvel is teasing a round two that may just be the most explosive comic this year.

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On Monday, Marvel released a new teaser suggesting that Deadpool and Punisher, two of Marvel’s most aggressively violent antiheroes, is coming soon. The teaser, which reads “This won’t end well” and features the logos for both characters, instructs fans to go to Marvel.com/616 on Tuesday, June 16th at 6:16 a.m. ET for a very special announcement. While the teaser stops short of outright saying we’re getting a new crossover, it certainly seems like one is on the way.

A Deadpool/Punisher Crossover Could Be Great (Especially Now)

While the idea of a crossover between the Punisher and Deadpool is one of those things that always feels like an interesting read, one coming at this particular moment in time feels especially exciting. Writer Benjamin Percy is currently writing both the Wade Wilson: Deadpool and Punisher solo series for Marvel. It would make sense that if we are getting a new Deadpool vs. the Punisher, not only is now the best possible time for it with both characters having prominent series, but it would feel like a natural extension of things to have the writer on those solo books take on the crossover.

As for what such a crossover would entail, that is anyone’s guess. The teaser image shows Deadpool’s logo riddled with bullets and on fire while the Punisher’s iconic skull logo has been defaced presumably by Deadpool with “Deadpool Rules!! Frank Droolz!” on it and the eyes marked out with big red X’s. While that doesn’t necessarily tease at a storyline, it does suggest that the two will be at odds with one another, something that shouldn’t be a huge surprise given that while both are very violent, their personalities are like night and day.

The timing of this series is also pretty exciting. While it’s been a little bit since we saw Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool in the MCU with Deadpool & Wolverine, he’s rumored to make an appearance in Avengers: Doomsday. Meanwhile, Jon Bernthal’s Frank Castle just had his own special presentation on Disney+ and will appear in the upcoming Spider-Man: Brand New Day. With both popular characters being more present in terms of live-action entertainment, it makes sense that we’d be seeing more of them on the pages of comics—especially in a situation that potentially puts them at odds with one another in a chaotic crossover once again.

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