5 Powers Even Marvel Forgot Wolverine Had

Wolverine is one of Marvel Comics‘ most popular heroes and has been for decades. Over the years, readers have watched the character grow and change, going from the mouthy loner with a heart of gold to one of the most respected heroes in the Marvel Universe. He’s become a leader of the X-Men, an Avenger, and one of the most potent solo heroes out there. While Logan isn’t as powerful as some other heroes, his mutant healing factor, super senses, claws, and enhanced physical attributes have allowed him to hang with the toughest heroes and villains out there. Add in his adamantium skeleton and you have one of the most formidable heroes ever.

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His powers might seem simple, but there have always been hidden facets of them. Over the years, Marvel has introduced all kinds of powers but some of them have been completely forgotten by the publisher and its editors, because no one uses them anymore. These are five powers that Marvel forgot Wolverine had, but some of us fans remember.

5) The Rest of His Super Senses

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Wolverine is the best there is at what he does, and a big part of that is his super senses. Logan’s sense of smell is his most well-known super sense, allowing him to track anyone, but it seems like everyone has forgot that the rest of his senses are superhuman as well. While he doesn’t have the same level of super senses as someone like Daredevil, his senses of hearing, taste, touch, and sight are all more powerful than a normal human. It’s been brought up in the past, but in the present, they pretty much only ever use his sense of smell.

4) Berserker Rages

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Wolverine has been in some brutal battles, ones where he’s given as good as he’s gotten. Wolvie has always had something of a temper and once upon a time, this would lead to him falling into a berserker rage. These rages used to be a huge part of his stories, but over the years they started to disappear. On the one hand, you can say that he doesn’t go into them because he has better control over himself, but there have been times when it would have made sense for them to return. It’s one of those classic Wolvie powers that we haven’t seen in a while.

3) Animal Empathy

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Wolverine has been known for going into rages and running off into the woods. During these times, he usually ends up hanging out with wolves, joining packs and running with them. We last saw something like this in 2024, but there was something missing. See, once upon a time, Logan was able to communicate mentally with animals and could sense their moods. There’s an obvious reason that we don’t see this power much; comics rarely spend a lot of time with Wolverine out in the woods and he doesn’t really go into berserker rages that make him into an animal anymore. However, it would have been nice to see it at the beginning of Wolverine (Vol. 8).

2) Hot Claws

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Return of Wolverine was terrible for a lot of reasons, and one of them was the hot claws. The first issue opened with Wolverine without his memory, surrounded by dead bodies and destruction, with his claws red and glowing. This was the hot claws and we never got any explanation for them. They were unpopular immediately and only showed up in one other story after Return of Wolverine, Wolverine and the Infinity Watch. No one wants them back, but you’d expect someone to even make fun of the powers. However, they’ve just completely disappeared.

1) Resistence to Telepathy

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Wolverine hangs out with a lot of telepaths, but for years, they couldn’t do anything to him. Logan’s powers made his brain more like an animal’s and this made it extremely hard for telepaths to read and influence him. This came to a head when he was going through his feral regression; he was able to disappear on the grounds of the Xavier Institute, with Xavier, Jean, and Psylocke unable to find him. However, everyone seemed to forget about that in the 21st century and since then, he’s been vulnerable to telepathy again.

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