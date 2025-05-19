Marvel Is About to Reveal a Dirty Secret That Will Tear The Ultimates Apart

Things are about to get nasty between two members of Marvel’s Ultimates. The team formed by Tony Stark (Iron Lad) tried to take the fight to The Maker, the evil version of Reed Richards, responsible for creating an Ultimate Universe without superheroes. The Ultimates have been gathering allies to fight back, leading to an assault on the Immortal City of K’un-Lun, ruled by Bruce Banner’s Hulk. Unfortunately, the Ultimates were ambushed, and Iron Lad was gravely injured. The Ultimates have been licking their wounds ever since, but now it appears Doom — the heroic Reed Richards tortured by Maker — kept a secret from his teammates about what really happened that day.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Marvel released a preview of The Ultimates #12 by Deniz Camp, Juan Frigeri, Federico Blee, and Travis Lanham. The preview begins aboard a H.A.N.D. helicarrier, where Director Nick Fury, who works for Maker, is speaking with what sounds to be a mole inside the Ultimates. This spy is telling Fury about a meeting held by the Ultimates. Tony Stark called the meeting, with half of the team present while the other half were there remotely. After what happened the last time the entire Ultimates network assembled, they’ve learned not to all gather together in one place.

image credit: marvel comics

image credit: marvel comics

Tony shows the Ultimates a projection of their fight against Hulk and his Immortal Weapons, with the entire team killed in gruesome fashion. Everyone has been having nightmares about this day, as Hank Pym jokes that he’s been meaning to see a specialist about them. But Tony says this isn’t just a nightmare. He tells Doom to tell the team everything, or else he will. This alludes to Doctor Doom keeping a major secret from the Ultimates about what happened that day. Doom is the one who saved the team when he teleported them out of harm’s way at the last minute. But perhaps something else happened that Doom has been keeping to himself.

Whatever this secret is, it threatens to be on the verge of an Avengers: Disassembled. So I guess you can call it Ultimates: Disassembled. There has been friction between Iron Lad and Doom for several issues, and it has finally reached a boiling point. Every month that goes by is one month closer to the Maker’s return. The Ultimates cannot afford to be fighting amongst themselves if they have any hope in stopping Maker and his evil council.

One outcome of the Ultimates’ defeat at the hands of Hulk is that Tony Stark now has an arc reactor in his chest, following Iron Man’s origin story in the main Marvel Universe. Doom was able to save Iron Lad’s life, but Tony doesn’t appear to be very grateful. Future issues tease the formation of Ultimates 3.0, meaning we might actually see the team split up after this meeting, and the introductions of Ultimate Scarlet Witch and Ultimate Quicksilver.

image credit: marvel comics

image credit: marvel comics

image credit: marvel comics

The description of The Ultimates #12 reads, “THE ULTIMATE FRACTURE! Dissent destroys the Ultimates as a disagreement long developing between two members of the team leads to a devastating departure!”

The Ultimates #12 goes on sale Wednesday, May 21st. Let us know your thoughts on the preview in the comments below!